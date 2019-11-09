user icon
Ricciardo: McLaren has wider qualifying window than Renault

Ricciardo: McLaren has wider qualifying window than Renault

  • Published on 09 Nov 2019 11:04
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Daniel Ricciardo says McLaren has a wider window to extract potential from the car than what Renault has.

McLaren is set to end the 2019 campaign fourth in the constructors' championship this year, as it currently has a 38 point lead over Renault in the standings.

In recent races, Renault has been able to perform strongly in the races, while it hasn't been able to match McLaren in qualifying - an issue that Renault needs to look into, according to Ricciardo.

"I think we know a few reasons why," said the Australian. "Even on Friday, I wasn't really strong on the long runs so to come out and be the best of the rest and beat the McLarens, even when I think the two-stop was the faster race in the end, that's really encouraging. 

"We'll try figure it out how and why, but we'll take it and go and enjoy it."

At the US Grand Prix last weekend, Ricciardo crossed the line in sixth place, taking the 'best of the rest' finishing position ahead of Lando Norris. 

However Q3 on Saturday, Ricciardo was over half a second down on Carlos Sainz, who led the midfield pack after qualifying.  

"I would say over one lap, I do feel like if I look at McLaren, they seem to be able to get the lap time out of the car a bit easier," Ricciardo said.

"That window that we talk of seems to be a bit wider for them. That's why in qualifying we're not able to extract the most out of it, because it's in short, easier for us to make a mistake.

"But in the race, when the pace comes off and you're not on the limit of the tyre, our window expands naturally and that's why we're able to come back a little bit towards them."

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
695
2
Ferrari
479
3
Red Bull Racing
366
4
McLaren
121
5
Renault
83
6
Toro Rosso
65
7
Racing Point
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

show sidebar