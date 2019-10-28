user icon
Albon frustrated by traffic after pit stops

  • Published on 28 Oct 2019 13:27
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Alexander Albon has admitted frustration after he lost "six seconds" behind Carlos Sainz after his first pit stop of the Mexican Grand Prix.

Albon made it to the end of the race on a two-stop strategy, making his first stop on lap 14, one lap before Charles Leclerc, who was leading the race at the time.

However, despite a rapid pit stop, Albon emerged behind Carlos Sainz, who pitted at the end of lap 15 to get rid of his soft tyres that he started the race on.

Albon claims he lost a handful of seconds behind the Spaniard, who was struggling on the soft compound.

"The problem was, every time I made a stop, I’d come out in traffic. I lost a lot of time with Carlos," Albon reflected.

"It was massively [frustrating]. To be honest, I was confused because I didn’t think I was racing Carlos. But he defended well, but I lost six seconds or something. It was a shame."

With some drivers getting to the end of the race on a one-stop strategy, Albon isn't quite sure that he would have been able to do the same. 

"We did the two-stop obviously, I’m not sure if we could have done it on a one-stop," the Thai-British driver admitted. "Some bits of the race, our pace was quite good on the used tyres. We’ll have to have a better look at the factory and see if we could have done better.

"I’m just chipping away at it," he added of his Red Bull form. "Being consistent, showing the I’m improving, that’s the important thing."

  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 148

    At the beginning of the race I thought we will win it but then he thought with Leclerc only losing plenty time after pit stop. I;m happy for him but I'm bit dissapointed not by the driving style but the way it ended. Maybe he is strugglin getting trough the field.

    • + 0
    • Oct 28 2019 - 13:45

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
652
2
Ferrari
465
3
Red Bull Racing
341
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
73
6
Toro Rosso
64
7
Racing Point
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

TH Alexander Albon 23
Alexander Albon
  • Country Thailand
  • Date of b. Mar 23 1996 (23)
  • Place of b. Londen, Thailand
  • Weight 74 kg
  • Length 1.86 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

