Albon frustrated by traffic after pit stops

Alexander Albon has admitted frustration after he lost "six seconds" behind Carlos Sainz after his first pit stop of the Mexican Grand Prix.

Albon made it to the end of the race on a two-stop strategy, making his first stop on lap 14, one lap before Charles Leclerc , who was leading the race at the time.

However, despite a rapid pit stop, Albon emerged behind Carlos Sainz , who pitted at the end of lap 15 to get rid of his soft tyres that he started the race on.

Albon claims he lost a handful of seconds behind the Spaniard, who was struggling on the soft compound.

"The problem was, every time I made a stop, I’d come out in traffic. I lost a lot of time with Carlos," Albon reflected.

"It was massively [frustrating]. To be honest, I was confused because I didn’t think I was racing Carlos. But he defended well, but I lost six seconds or something. It was a shame."

With some drivers getting to the end of the race on a one-stop strategy, Albon isn't quite sure that he would have been able to do the same.

"We did the two-stop obviously, I’m not sure if we could have done it on a one-stop," the Thai-British driver admitted. "Some bits of the race, our pace was quite good on the used tyres. We’ll have to have a better look at the factory and see if we could have done better.

"I’m just chipping away at it," he added of his Red Bull form. "Being consistent, showing the I’m improving, that’s the important thing."