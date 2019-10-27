user icon
Albon 'focused' on the job amid 2020 Red Bull line-up rumours

  • Published on 27 Oct 2019 17:35
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Harry Mattocks

Alex Albon says that he is just 'focused on my job' amid rumours that Red Bull have decided their 2020 driver lineup.

A German source over the weekend claimed that Helmut Marko had made his decision as to who will be driving for Red Bull and who would be driving for Toro Rosso next season.

Albon is currently the favourite to partner Max Verstappen, with the Anglo-Thai rookie doing an impressive job since being promoted to the team after the summer break.

When asked whether he had heard anything about his situation for 2020, Albon got straight to the point.

“No. Nothing. I think that's their decision. Even on that kind of stuff, there's nothing really for me to think about. How I drive now, how I drive if it was if the deal was done or not, wouldn't change my approach. So in that sense, I'm just focused, keeping the same mentality, keeping the same process going into each race.

“Of course, I want to do well, I want to say in the team, but there's no there's no kind of wanting an answer to anything like that. I'm just focused on my job now.”

Albon was not too pleased with his qualifying session on Saturday but remains optimistic that he and the team will be able to have a good race.

“I think the car was a bit quicker than P5 today so I’m a bit disappointed,” he told reporters in Mexico.

Albon had a crash in FP2 which meant he was unable to run for the majority of that session, and due to the rain on Saturday morning his FP2 was also compromised.

“After FP2, and with the rain as well in FP3, I kind of started from FP1 and if I had a bit more clean running I would have been able to improve a bit more. Nevertheless, we are in the mix for the race and we’ll see tomorrow.”

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

