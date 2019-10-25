user icon
Norris was 'too nice' to Albon after Suzuka clash

Norris was 'too nice' to Albon after Suzuka clash

  • Published on 25 Oct 2019 09:29
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Lando Norris believes he acted to nicely to Alexander Albon after they made contact at the Japanese Grand Prix two weeks ago.

In the early stages of the race, Albon attempted an overtaking manoeuvre on Norris, after he dropped behind both McLarens due to a poor start.

At the final chicane, he placed his car on the inside of the corner, taking Norris by surprise and making the move stick, with Norris going off the circuit.

Albon wasn't penalised for the aggressive overtake and Norris stated after the race: "That's how it should be, he sent it up the inside, he made a move, fair play to the guy".

However, after looking deeper into the incident following the weekend, Norris called into question the need for Albon to go for the move, admitting that he was too kind with his comments after the race.

"I was pitting that lap, so I was kind of hoping that he wasn't going to overtake," Norris said. "I thought I had a decent gap over him.

"As I turned into the corner, he was there. He was completely in y blind spot the whole time. After the race, I didn't know there was contact with him.

"Everyone kept asking me 'What about your contact with Albon', and I kept saying 'There was none!'. 

Minor changes to MCL34 make a 'huge difference' - Norris | Seidl: McLaren wary of Renault threat despite gap

"But when I watched the video after, it looked quite different from what it looked like inside the car. There was contact and he ended up a bit on the green. 

"So maybe I was a bit too nice from what I said about him. I think he was pushing quite a bit. If I was still racing... it was mixed with me having a problem and maybe me not making the corner anyway.

"But I got forced off by him, that's how it goes. If it happens again, maybe I'll have a different opinion."

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

