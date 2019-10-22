Seidl: McLaren wary of Renault threat despite gap

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl says the Woking outfit is aware of the threat that Renault poses in the final four races of the 2019 season.

McLaren currently sits fourth in the constructors' championship and is currently on course for its highest finish in the standings since 2012.

It boasts a 37 point gap over Renault and has scored points in all races bar four this year, reviving itself from a heavily disappointing 2018 campaign.

However, Seidl insists that McLaren is not becoming complacent as the season draws to a close, and says it will continue to work on this year's car in order to secure the 'best of the rest' spot.

“We go to Mexico with clear objectives in mind. The high altitude at the track poses an interesting challenge when setting up the car on Friday, so we’ll be working hard to optimise our aero package for qualifying and the race.