user icon
icon

link-icon
Abiteboul calls Renault's 2019 season the 'most difficult'

Abiteboul calls Renault's 2019 season the 'most difficult'

  • Published on 20 Oct 2019 10:22
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul believes that the 2019 season has been the most difficult season so far, both for the team and himself on a personal level.

Hopes were high that Renault would continue it's resurgence up the field in 2019 after the signing of Daniel Ricciardo from Red Bull in 2018, but now find themselves in fifth in the constructors' championship, one place behind the team's 2018 finishing position, and behind rivals McLaren.

"It is a tough season," he told Autosport. "It is by far the most difficult season that I have personally lived because of the level of expectation."

"We always said our target was P4, and clearly we are not there - we are P5, but I don't think we announced that, and I don't think we set it ourselves directly. We have under-delivered, but people have overestimated what were the actual expectations and actual target,"

Abiteboul admits that the team have been struggling with the 2019 car, the RS19, as it continues to lack consistency with results and race pace.

MORESuzuka qualifying does not reflect performance of RS19 - Hulkenberg | FIA rules Racing Point protest against Renault admissible

However, Abiteboul is sure that the problem can be resolved in time for next year's chassis and that the team know what is wrong

"We have been struggling," he said. "Struggling with aero development And it's not just aero to be honest, it is the whole system. We have been struggling with this new set of regulations.

"We sort of know what to do [to address the issues]. The front wings are super sensitive, the way that they are hitting the bodywork, hitting the floor, leading edge and so on, they are super sensitive.

"But until you do it you will never know for sure. Most of that cannot be done on this year's car, it will have to be done for next year."

Replies (0)

Login to reply
SM1

Related news

SM2

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
612
2
Ferrari
433
3
Red Bull Racing
323
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
77
6
Toro Rosso
59
7
Racing Point
54
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AU Daniel Ricciardo 3
Daniel Ricciardo
  • Team Renault
  • Points 760
  • Podiums 21
  • Grand Prix 98
  • Country AU
  • Date of b. Jul 1 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Perth, AU
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar