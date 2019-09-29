user icon
icon

link-icon
Norris: McLaren spared 'difficult' qualifying after overnight changes

Norris: McLaren spared 'difficult' qualifying after overnight changes

  • Published on 29 Sep 2019 12:05
  • comments 0
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Lando Norris says McLaren's chances of reaching Q3 would have been poor on Saturday had it not been for changes it made to the car overnight.

Both Norris and teammate Carlos Sainz managed to secure a spot in Q3 on Saturday, with the latter coming out on top in the midfield battle.

Norris and Sainz struggled with the McLaren MCL34 yesterday, failing to end either Friday practice session inside the top ten.

However, changes to the set up meant it become more consistent and comfortable to drive, with Norris stating that more mistakes would have been made if nothing had been altered on the car. 

"It wasn't like we were looking terrible in terms of lap times yesterday, in FP2 I was a couple of tenths off the Renaults and Toro Rossos ahead," Norris told media including GPToday.net.

"The car was very inconsistent, it was difficult to push on, difficult to feel the limit so when it came to qualifying, if we had the car we had yesterday, I'm sure we would have made a lot more mistakes.

"It would have been much more difficult to put the lap together and then when it came to the race, it would have been super easy to make mistakes.

"It was the consistency and confidence part that we were lacking so today, we definitely improved on lap time. We wouldn't have gone as quick today if we didn't do the changes we made.

"It's more that we could repeat it much more often, we could improve two or three tenths on every run that we did. If we were how we were set up yesterday, I'm not saying we wouldn't, but it would have been much more difficult to put the lap together like we did.

"I doubt we would have been ahead of the Renaults and probably would've been much more difficult to get into Q3."

Sainz and Norris qualified in sixth and eighth respectively, however both will move up one spot due to Max Verstappen's five-place grid penalty. 


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lando Norris 4
Lando Norris
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 35
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 16
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Nov 13 1999 (19)
  • Place of b. Glastonbury, United Kingdom
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.70 m
Show full profile


Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar