Alexander Albon was set to take a grid penalty for the start of the Russian Grand Prix, however his weekend got worse in qualifying when he spun his Red Bull at Turn 13, eliminating himself from the session in Q1. Thankfully, Albon was able to walk away from the crash. Take a look at the accident below.
Circuit de Catalunya - Testing
f1ski
Posts: 490
Watching Gasly back at str and how tentative Albon is in the rbr and how Verstappen can go from unhappy to ecstatic about the car tells me that it is not an easy car to drive. The set up with the regeneration mech and aero balance must be set up more to Verstappen and it must not be so easy to change and remap the power train to optimize for another driver