user icon
icon

link-icon
Haas to work with Grosjean to avoid loss of points

Haas to work with Grosjean to avoid loss of points

  • Published on 25 Sep 2019 10:49
  • comments 3
  • By: Dieter Rencken & Fergal Walsh

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says the team will work with Romain Grosjean to try and help him avoid making mistakes which could cost the team points.

The American squad announced last week that it had retained Grosjean alongside Kevin Magnussen for the 2019 season, keeping the same line-up for a fourth consecutive year.

Steiner stated after the announcement that it was too big of a risk to change its line-up amid a difficult campaign it is having this season, as it struggles with its tyres over a race stint.

MOREGrosjean had 'no room' to avoid Russell contact | Russell: Grosjean obliged to 'give up the corner'

Steiner adds that Haas won't be able to lose any points if it is not running inside the top ten anyway, as the Italian questioned whether or not the team can progress the car upwards on the grid without Grosjean.

"It's a good point, but maybe he brings us there to get to the points and then we have to deal with that afterwards," Steiner said when asked if the team was likely to lose point next year because of his "lows". "But if we never get there, we can never lose points.

"It's one of these things, these are the discussions that we are having. If all of a sudden the car is good again... can we get the car good without him? Maybe not.

"Then you go back and evaluate what did we do to have a good car last year, and he was part of that one. Yes, we lost points last year because of him as well, so we need to work on that one."

Haas aiming to return to 2018 form

After its first season in 2016, Haas finished eighth in the championship in 2018 before climbing to fifth last year.

Steiner stated that the team must analyse how it can get back to the form it enjoyed last year and that taking a step backwards can reap long-term rewards. 

"Sometimes you need a new fire ignited, but also you need to think 'how did we do it between 2017 and 2018 to be so strong in our first seasons'," Steiner pondered.

"Why do I want to change and take a risk? This year, some things didn't work, we pretty much know what didn't work. Sometimes  a step back is two forward, instead of always trying to make one forward, because then all of a sudden you make two back."


Replies (3)

Login to reply
  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 1,938

    And somehow this guy was chosen over Nico Hulkenberg

    • + 0
    • Sep 25 2019 - 11:23
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,327

      He was chosen because he, on paper, is cheaper than Hulk. Crashes and lack of sponsors and inconsistent pace aside.

      • + 0
      • Sep 25 2019 - 11:32
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,327

    You can try, but it'll be as successful as my workout regime.

    • + 0
    • Sep 25 2019 - 11:33
  • xoya

    Posts: 434

    If I was Grosjean I'd quit for shame alone after this statement, but I guess there is no shame if the cash is okay.

    • + 0
    • Sep 25 2019 - 13:52

Related news



RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:00 - 11:30

    Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Race

    13:10 - 15:10

  • Free practice 2

    14:00 - 15:30

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

    Fastest lap

     

RU Grand Prix of Russia

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    10:00 - 11:30

    Free practice 2

    14:00 - 15:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    11:00 - 12:00

    Qualifying

    14:00 - 15:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    13:10 - 15:10

    Fastest lap

    13:10 - 15:10



Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
527
2
Ferrari
394
3
Red Bull Racing
289
4
McLaren
89
5
Renault
67
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FR Romain Grosjean 8
Romain Grosjean
  • Team Haas F1
  • Points 153
  • Podiums 1
  • Grand Prix 96
  • Country France
  • Date of b. Apr 17 1986 (33)
  • Place of b. Geneve, France
  • Weight 71 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 47,443 comments on Haas
  • star 15 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar