Albon: Career turnaround from 12 months ago 'quite laughable'

  • Published on 29 Aug 2019 16:30
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Alexander Albon says his career turnaround is "quite laughable" ahead of his debut for Red Bull this weekend.

Albon received the seat following the demotion of Pierre Gasly to Toro Rosso, who failed to perform to Red Bull's standards during the opening half of the season.

Currently in his rookie campaign, Albon joined Toro Rosso for the start of 2019, having left Formula 2 to race in Formula E for Nissan e.Dams.

MOREGasly admits shock over Red Bull demotion 

The Thai-Britsh driver admits that he is in an "incredible" situation, as he has found himself at the seat of a race-winning car in such a short space of time.

"It is quite laughable, when I look back at it, just having the announcement," Albon said on Thursday.

"I called my mum and dad, it's a journey that we've all took from 2012. I don't think my career has been very fluid. I've had a few ups and downs.

"To be in this position is incredible. There are a  lot of drivers who have done amazing jobs in Formula 1, and have never been in a championship-winning team. It's a big opportunity for me and I really know that."

Albon to focus on race pace due to penalty

Albon is set to take a hefty engine penalty this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, as he is being fitted with the 'Spec 4' Honda engine.

The 23-year-old will start Sunday's race from the back of the grid, and although he admitted it relieves some pressure, Albon says he would have liked to have given qualifying a shot. 

"We'll just go into the weekend more focused on race-pace which of course means more laps as well," he said. "That will be the target and I think that feeling going into qualifying, it'll be a different atmosphere.

"But I still would have liked to have given it a go and see how I would have done in qualifying, trying to start further up than what I will be."


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
471
2
Ferrari
326
3
Red Bull Racing
254
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
51
6
Renault
43
7
Racing Point
40
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

TH Alexander Albon 23
Alexander Albon
  • Country Thailand
  • Date of b. Mar 23 1996 (23)
  • Place of b. Londen, Thailand
  • Weight 74 kg
  • Length 1.86 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

