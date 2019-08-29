Albon: Career turnaround from 12 months ago 'quite laughable'

Alexander Albon says his career turnaround is "quite laughable" ahead of his debut for Red Bull this weekend.

Albon received the seat following the demotion of Pierre Gasly to Toro Rosso , who failed to perform to Red Bull's standards during the opening half of the season.

Currently in his rookie campaign, Albon joined Toro Rosso for the start of 2019, having left Formula 2 to race in Formula E for Nissan e.Dams.

The Thai-Britsh driver admits that he is in an "incredible" situation, as he has found himself at the seat of a race-winning car in such a short space of time.

"It is quite laughable, when I look back at it, just having the announcement," Albon said on Thursday.

"I called my mum and dad, it's a journey that we've all took from 2012. I don't think my career has been very fluid. I've had a few ups and downs.

"To be in this position is incredible. There are a lot of drivers who have done amazing jobs in Formula 1, and have never been in a championship-winning team. It's a big opportunity for me and I really know that."

Albon to focus on race pace due to penalty

Albon is set to take a hefty engine penalty this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, as he is being fitted with the 'Spec 4' Honda engine.

The 23-year-old will start Sunday's race from the back of the grid, and although he admitted it relieves some pressure, Albon says he would have liked to have given qualifying a shot.

"We'll just go into the weekend more focused on race-pace which of course means more laps as well," he said. "That will be the target and I think that feeling going into qualifying, it'll be a different atmosphere.

"But I still would have liked to have given it a go and see how I would have done in qualifying, trying to start further up than what I will be."