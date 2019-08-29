user icon
Mercedes retains Bottas for 2020 season

  • Published on 29 Aug 2019 12:01
  • comments 7
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Mercedes has confirmed that Valtteri Bottas will remain at the team for the 2020 season.

The Finn was in contention for the seat alongside Mercedes junior Esteban Ocon. The 2020 campaign will mark Bottas' fourth at the Silver Arrows. 

Bottas joined Mercedes in 2017 following the sudden retirement of Nico Rosberg. In his time with the team, he has picked up five Grand Prix wins, two of which have come in the opening half of the 2019 season.

"I am very happy and proud to be part of the team for a fourth season and wish to thank every team member and the board of Mercedes for their trust and belief in me," Botts said.

"My performances have been getting better and better each year, and this is a great way to kick start the second half of 2019.

"My overall target is to become Formula One world champion. I believe that on paper, and from my experience with the team, Mercedes is the best option for me to achieve that goal in 2020.

"We have nine races to go this season and I am determined to keep improving at every one of them. Now, all my thoughts are on Spa and delivering a strong performance with the team this weekend."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says that Bottas has risen to the challenge that the Silver Arrows asked of him for the 2019 season.

"For 2019, we set Valtteri the challenge of coming back even stronger than we saw him in the first part of 2018 - and he has achieved that, with some really impressive performances in the early races this year," Wolff stated.

"Although it has been his most successful first half of a championship so far, he is hungry for more and determined to keep on improving and raising his level. That's the mindset we want from all our team members.

"The results we have achieved together with Valtteri are no coincidence: he has been an integral part of our championship success in the past two seasons, his teamwork with Lewis has been exemplary and he has shown real strength of character in how he has responded to setbacks.

"I'm delighted that he will stay with the team for another season at least - and look forward to seeing him raise the bar even further."


Replies (7)

Login to reply
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,702

    no surprise there

    • + 0
    • Aug 29 2019 - 12:17
    • JuJuHound

      Posts: 116

      Now, he can concentrate on fighting for title, of course if Lewis will quit some races for longer holidays

      • + 0
      • Aug 29 2019 - 12:26
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    Not exactly surprising. After all, he is a solid number 2, all Merc' and Hammy want, but not what we need.

    • + 0
    • Aug 29 2019 - 19:40
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 871

      He's actually doing a pretty good job considering who his teammate is. No easy task beating Hamster, just ask Rosberg. Personally I think he deserves another year to try for the title. He's done well in qualifying and just needs to up his game in the races, which he could do.

      • + 0
      • Aug 29 2019 - 21:39
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,214

      But that's it. We believe it is a momentuous task because we haven't got to pit him in the same car as a Vet, Ver or Lec. And nobody had really regarded Rosberg as title winning stuff.

      • + 0
      • Aug 29 2019 - 22:48
    • Pistonhead

      Posts: 173

      You forget Hamilton raced against Alonso and more than held his own..........in the same car.

      • + 0
      • Aug 30 2019 - 08:07
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 173

    Good for Bottas - I couldn't call this one but the time it has taken Merc to announce this might indicate how tough a decision that one was - or maybe it was just about Renault being ready to switch their own driver line up - not sure? Either way, it shows that Bottas still has work to do to hold his seat - his performances need to step up - I wish him all the best.

    • + 0
    • Aug 30 2019 - 08:10

