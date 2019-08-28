Seidl calls on McLaren to continue its strong momentum

McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl insists that the Woking squad must continue its strong form throughout the second half of the 2019 season.

After a number of disappointing seasons, McLaren has enjoyed its 2019 campaign so far, sitting in fourth place, 39 points ahead of its nearest challengers.

With nine races left to run in the season, Seidl says the team is hopeful it can keep up its "positive trend" and end the year at the front of the midfield pack.

“The summer break has been a good opportunity for the team to relax and spend time with family and friends, but now we’re focussed and ready to go racing again," Seidl said.

"We now look to keep our momentum going into the second half of the season. As always, we must focus on ensuring our race operations are as good as they can be, that includes strategy, pit-stops and reliability.