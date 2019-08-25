user icon
Sainz: Improved form thanks to not over-reacting

Sainz: Improved form thanks to not over-reacting

  Published on 25 Aug 2019 10:30
  • comments 2
  By: Coilin Higgins

McLaren driver Carlos Sainz has said that the key to his improved form in 2019. Despite some poor showings at the start of the season, Sainz currently sits in seventh in the championship, only five points behind demoted Red Bull driver Pierre Gasly.

Sainz failed to score in the opening three races of this season, but a seventh place finish in Azerbaijan saw Sainz go on a streak of points finishes, with only one occasion he did not finish in the top ten with an eleventh place finish in Canada.

“Well given how badly it started, the first few races, and how unlucky I was during those two or three races, to be where I am at the moment is very positive,” Sainz said.

“The key there was to not over-react to the first few races, I think just keep doing what I was doing and as soon as the luck turned around a bit the results started coming.

“Since there honestly, since Baku, it’s been a very strong season, so I can’t complain.”

Sainz also believes his poor results during the first few races of the season and his failure to score any points was down to having to adapt to his new surroundings at McLaren, who he moved to from Renault for this season.

Honestly it took me less time to adapt to McLaren than it took me to adapt to Renault,” he added. “In Australia FP1, FP2, FP3 I was really fast, in Bahrain I was really fast in qualifying, I was fighting Max [Verstappen] for a top five place.

“I was there during those three races but somehow the result never clicked, then as soon as the result arrived in Baku it started going smoother.”


Replies (2)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    I wonder how RBH would've done with him in that other seat. Imagine, the rash, fast Max and the more patient, consistent Sainz.

    • + 0
    • Aug 25 2019 - 20:33
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,006

      RBR took a gamble with Gasly. They have over-estimated the data gained from TR about Gasly, to non-existent data from Renault about Sainz. IMO Atleast there is a viable reasoning here. But, Renault shot themselves in the foot by not retaining Sainz, and by over paying for the Ricciardo with a car not ready yet for prime time ( or even for a midfield fight).

      • + 0
      • Aug 26 2019 - 04:30

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

