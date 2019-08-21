user icon
icon

link-icon
Hamilton: 2021 regulations are like Brexit

Hamilton: 2021 regulations are like Brexit

  • Published on 21 Aug 2019 10:24
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Lewis Hamilton says the 2021 regulations are a bit like Brexit, as nobody can predict whether or not the new situation will help achieve what wants to be accomplished.

The regulations for the 2021 F1 season are set to be signed off in October, before the United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union.

The switch-up in the rules for two years' time is aimed at allowing the field to race closer together, with more competition at the front of the grid.

MOREWolff: Hamilton's off-track adventures important for his form | Hamilton responds to Rosberg age comment

With the technical regulations set for a sign off in under two months, Hamilton doesn't think that F1 can take inspiration from its past and implement fan favourite characteristics. 

"Probably not, it's highly unlikely," Hamilton said of the possibility. "If you look at all the car manufacturers, the way they're progressing, it's all about technology and evolution. So we're not going backwards. 

"I don't even know if that's a good thing anyway, going backwards. There are some elements that we can extract more out of this sport to make it better, and that's what everyone is working on."

But as F1 takes a step into the unknown for 2021, Hamilton says it is a little like Brexit, as it is difficult to predict what will happen. 

"The most interesting time that's coming is 2021 and whether they got it right or got it wrong. It's a bit like the whole Brexit thing, or the thing going on in the states. 

"Who knows if it will go right or wrong. We'll just find out when we get there," the five-time world champion added. 


Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    Except the 2021 negotiations are what Brexit would be had Britain been lead by someone who knew what they were doing. Brexit is probably about as wise as Trump's proposal to buy Greenland, or BoJo's proposal to buy a new Yacht for Queen Lizzie as to "promote British Unity" (not direct quote).

    • + 0
    • Aug 22 2019 - 17:09

Related news



IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Red Bull right to promote Alexander Albon?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
471
2
Ferrari
326
3
Red Bull Racing
254
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
51
6
Renault
43
7
Racing Point
40
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

GB Lewis Hamilton 44
Lewis Hamilton
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,800
  • Podiums 75
  • Grand Prix 94
  • Country United Kingdom
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (34)
  • Place of b. Tewin, United Kingdom
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar