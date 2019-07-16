The 2019 British Grand Prix served up some good action, and for Red Bull, they managed to perform the fastest pit stop ever recorded in F1 history as they serviced Pierre Gasly in 1.91 seconds. Watch the record-breaking pit stop below.
calle.itw
... wow!...
Ram Samartha
Was that fast? That looked like that was fast. Yeah, that was fast.