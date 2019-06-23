Ricciardo drops to 11th after two post-race penalties

Daniel Ricciardo has dropped to 11th place after he was handed two five second time penalties following the French Grand Prix.
Ricciardo originally finished the race in seventh place after a last lap battle with Lando Norris, Kimi Raikkonen and Nico Hulkenberg.
The first penalty was handed to Ricciardo after he was deemed to rejoin the track dangerously while overtaking Norris at Turn 8.
The stewards noted that Ricciardo "distinctly left the track" and "rejoined at an angle that forced Norris off the track to avoid a collision".
Ricciardo argued that he had slowed considerably, shifted down extra gears and locked up his front left tyre, and the rumble strips made the car "more difficult to control".
The second penalty was handed due to the stewards deeming that Ricciardo gained a "lasting advantage" by putting all four wheels over the white line to overtake Raikkonen.
The stewards stated that Raikkonen didn't move to the right while Ricciardo was attacking him and he "never crowded Ricciardo off the track".
It was ruled out that the overtake off the circuit was a direct result of the incident with Norris, as the stewards determined that Ricciardo had regained full control of his car at that point.
Ricciardo also received one penalty point in both instances, meaning he has now accumulated five over the last 12 months.
The time penalty promotes Raikkonen, Hulkenberg, Norris and Pierre Gasly to 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th respectively.
No regrets. I tried. Would rather that than sit back without a heart.— Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) June 23, 2019
xoya
Paul Ricard circuit is terrible.
f1fan0101
Why? It's a great track
xoya
Because you are able to go off track and be faster than when you are actually on track which leads to penalties like these.
f1fan0101
What a shame, i think those decisions are crap
calle.itw
It was one of the more understandable penalties they've issued as of late, but that doesn't say much. I wonder if this "insecurity" could be due to the loss of Whiting.
ajpennypacker
This decision was correct in the sense that it showed consistency with regards to Seb's penalty that people can't shut up about. Once again, I wish we didn't see that sort of thing penalized, but I'd say it was an absolutely fair penalty going by the book. Same thing with Seb
calle.itw
Well that, but more importantly he had done a similar thing twice in one race, so I think this is one of the more understantable penalties. Not that I necessarily liked it, mind.
Ram Samartha
After all the controversy with Vettel they pretty much had to give him penalties for consistency sake, even though we all agree the rules should be changed, they are what they are.
f1ski
Ram I agree 100% Vettel incident was hard racing and driving the riccardo incidents were just good racing. When at the limit cars exceed the limits and sometimes there is contact. these were hard racing incidents and the best moments of the race.
I also never thought of it before but it is a Whiting vacuum. Perhaps with incidents where they are going to give a time penalty let the other drivers vote on the incidents anonymously no teammates voting. If you are driving too aggressively you fellow drivers will let you know.
Ram Samartha
Yeah, but, as I was reminded recently, Charley was not a steward and it wasn't his role to rule over racing incidents and decide on who got penalties during the race. I've heard others say it's a Whiting vacuum, but I'm not really buying it. The stewards are well meaning and trying to do a good job to enforce the rules, if people don't like the rules then the rules should be changed but I don't think we should be too harsh on the stewards. When I look at their decisions and if they are in line with the rules, they don't make too many mistakes in interpreting them. The problem is if we didn't have any rules everyone would cheat. What to do?
abhidbgt
Good thing that it would not deter Daniel from racing hard. He is a hard but fair racer.
Ram Samartha
Now, if we didn't have track limit rules, that pass by Danny Ric on the grass over Raikkonen would probably have been the most ballsy move of the season, especially from a guy who wiped out trying to pass on the grass earlier this season.