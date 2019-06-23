user icon
Ricciardo drops to 11th after two post-race penalties

Ricciardo drops to 11th after two post-race penalties

  • Published on 23 Jun 2019 19:38
  • comments 12
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Daniel Ricciardo has dropped to 11th place after he was handed two five second time penalties following the French Grand Prix.

Ricciardo originally finished the race in seventh place after a last lap battle with Lando Norris, Kimi Raikkonen and Nico Hulkenberg. 

The first penalty was handed to Ricciardo after he was deemed to rejoin the track dangerously while overtaking Norris at Turn 8.

The stewards noted that Ricciardo "distinctly left the track" and "rejoined at an angle that forced Norris off the track to avoid a collision".

Ricciardo argued that he had slowed considerably, shifted down extra gears and locked up his front left tyre, and the rumble strips made the car "more difficult to control". 

The second penalty was handed due to the stewards deeming that Ricciardo gained a "lasting advantage" by putting all four wheels over the white line to overtake Raikkonen.

The stewards stated that Raikkonen didn't move to the right while Ricciardo was attacking him and he "never crowded Ricciardo off the track".

It was ruled out that the overtake off the circuit was a direct result of the incident with Norris, as the stewards determined that Ricciardo had regained full control of his car at that point.

Ricciardo also received one penalty point in both instances, meaning he has now accumulated five over the last 12 months. 

The time penalty promotes Raikkonen, Hulkenberg, Norris and Pierre Gasly to 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th respectively.

Replies (12)

Login to reply
  • xoya

    Posts: 450

    Paul Ricard circuit is terrible.

    • + 0
    • Jun 23 2019 - 20:20
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,739

      Why? It's a great track

      • + 0
      • Jun 23 2019 - 20:26
    • xoya

      Posts: 450

      Because you are able to go off track and be faster than when you are actually on track which leads to penalties like these.

      • + 0
      • Jun 23 2019 - 22:53
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,739

    What a shame, i think those decisions are crap

    • + 0
    • Jun 23 2019 - 20:26
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,404

    It was one of the more understandable penalties they've issued as of late, but that doesn't say much. I wonder if this "insecurity" could be due to the loss of Whiting.

    • + 0
    • Jun 23 2019 - 20:28
    • ajpennypacker

      Posts: 1,995

      This decision was correct in the sense that it showed consistency with regards to Seb's penalty that people can't shut up about. Once again, I wish we didn't see that sort of thing penalized, but I'd say it was an absolutely fair penalty going by the book. Same thing with Seb

      • + 0
      • Jun 24 2019 - 00:34
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,404

      Well that, but more importantly he had done a similar thing twice in one race, so I think this is one of the more understantable penalties. Not that I necessarily liked it, mind.

      • + 0
      • Jun 24 2019 - 18:07
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 961

    After all the controversy with Vettel they pretty much had to give him penalties for consistency sake, even though we all agree the rules should be changed, they are what they are.

    • + 0
    • Jun 23 2019 - 21:12
    • f1ski

      Posts: 517

      Ram I agree 100% Vettel incident was hard racing and driving the riccardo incidents were just good racing. When at the limit cars exceed the limits and sometimes there is contact. these were hard racing incidents and the best moments of the race.
      I also never thought of it before but it is a Whiting vacuum. Perhaps with incidents where they are going to give a time penalty let the other drivers vote on the incidents anonymously no teammates voting. If you are driving too aggressively you fellow drivers will let you know.

      • + 0
      • Jun 23 2019 - 22:39
    • Ram Samartha

      Posts: 961

      Yeah, but, as I was reminded recently, Charley was not a steward and it wasn't his role to rule over racing incidents and decide on who got penalties during the race. I've heard others say it's a Whiting vacuum, but I'm not really buying it. The stewards are well meaning and trying to do a good job to enforce the rules, if people don't like the rules then the rules should be changed but I don't think we should be too harsh on the stewards. When I look at their decisions and if they are in line with the rules, they don't make too many mistakes in interpreting them. The problem is if we didn't have any rules everyone would cheat. What to do?

      • + 0
      • Jun 24 2019 - 04:58
  • abhidbgt

    Posts: 217

    Good thing that it would not deter Daniel from racing hard. He is a hard but fair racer.

    • + 0
    • Jun 24 2019 - 04:50
  • Ram Samartha

    Posts: 961

    Now, if we didn't have track limit rules, that pass by Danny Ric on the grass over Raikkonen would probably have been the most ballsy move of the season, especially from a guy who wiped out trying to pass on the grass earlier this season.

    • + 0
    • Jun 24 2019 - 05:00
Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

show sidebar