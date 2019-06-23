Ricciardo drops to 11th after two post-race penalties

Daniel Ricciardo has dropped to 11th place after he was handed two five second time penalties following the French Grand Prix.

Ricciardo originally finished the race in seventh place after a last lap battle with Lando Norris, Kimi Raikkonen and Nico Hulkenberg.

The first penalty was handed to Ricciardo after he was deemed to rejoin the track dangerously while overtaking Norris at Turn 8.

The stewards noted that Ricciardo "distinctly left the track" and "rejoined at an angle that forced Norris off the track to avoid a collision".

Ricciardo argued that he had slowed considerably, shifted down extra gears and locked up his front left tyre, and the rumble strips made the car "more difficult to control".

The second penalty was handed due to the stewards deeming that Ricciardo gained a "lasting advantage" by putting all four wheels over the white line to overtake Raikkonen.

The stewards stated that Raikkonen didn't move to the right while Ricciardo was attacking him and he "never crowded Ricciardo off the track".

It was ruled out that the overtake off the circuit was a direct result of the incident with Norris, as the stewards determined that Ricciardo had regained full control of his car at that point.

Ricciardo also received one penalty point in both instances, meaning he has now accumulated five over the last 12 months.

The time penalty promotes Raikkonen, Hulkenberg, Norris and Pierre Gasly to 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th respectively.