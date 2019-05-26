user icon
Albon both ‘happy and disappointed’ with debut Q3 appearance

  Published on 26 May 2019 09:12
  By: Harry Mattocks

Alexander Albon says he is both "happy and disappointed" with his first Q3 appearance after the Anglo-Thai rookie failed to improve on his lap time from Q2 to finish in P10. 

Albon showed strong pace in Thursday practice, where he found himself at the top of the midfield and mixing with the front-running cars.

However, when it came to his final run in Q3, it was Daniil Kvyat that found the pace in the Toro Rosso as the Russian pipped Carlos Sainz for P8.

“I’m semi-happy, is that a thing?” said Albon. “I felt a lot better on Thursday than I did today on Saturday. I just struggled a bit with confidence and as well to find the rhythm of the track.”

Albon went on to say that he believes that the tradition of running the first two free practice sessions on a Thursday in Monaco may have had an impact on his performance on Saturday.

“I think that day missing, or that Friday, kind of changes the track quite a lot and I didn’t feel as comfortable, especially on the brakes. So we’ll have to look at it tonight.

“Obviously it’s my first time in Q3 so that’s not a bad thing, especially in Monaco, I think we can be happy with that. We’ll see but happy and disappointed at the same time.”

It was a strong day on Saturday for Toro Rosso, who will start from P7 (after Pierre Gasly's penalty) and P10 for the race on Sunday.

This means that the Red Bull junior team will start with both cars in the top ten for the fourth time in six years, and will be hoping for a procession in the race to guarantee a strong points haul.


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
527
2
Ferrari
394
3
Red Bull Racing
289
4
McLaren
89
5
Renault
67
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

TH Alexander Albon 23
Alexander Albon
  • Country Thailand
  • Date of b. Mar 23 1996 (23)
  • Place of b. Londen, Thailand
  • Weight 74 kg
  • Length 1.86 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Scuderia Toro Rosso
Scuderia Toro Rosso
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

