Gasly receives three-place penalty for blocking Grosjean

  • Published on 25 May 2019 18:34
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Pierre Gasly has been handed a three-place grid penalty for the Monaco Grand Prix after he was deemed guilty of impending Romain Grosjean during qualifying.

The penalty also sees Gasly receive a penalty point in a mirror punishment for Antonio Giovinazzi, who was dished the same penalty for impeding Nico Hulkenberg.

“The driver of car 8 had to brake hard to avoid colliding with car 10 which was going slowly on a preparation lap, and was on the race line," read a Stewards statement.

“At the time car eight was clearly the only car on a fast lap in the area, and while the stewards accepted that it was unlikely that the driver of car 10 had any opportunity in that sequence of turns to see car eight, the team admitted that they had failed to give any warning.

"The stewards therefore determined that car 10 unnecessarily impeded car 8 and imposed a three grid place penalty and consistent with past practice imposed one penalty point.”

Gasly will start Sunday's Grand Prix from eighth on the grid, which pushes Kevin Magnussen up to fifth place.


  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,720

    Like Gio, definitely deserved

    • + 0
    • May 25 2019 - 19:23


