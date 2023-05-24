Rahal vervangt geblesseerde Wilson bij Indy 500

De samenwerkende teams van Dreyer & Reinbold Racing en Cusick Motorsports hebben een opvallende invaller gevonden voor Stefan Wilson. Wilson zou aankomend weekend deelnemen aan de Indianapolis 500, maar hij brak op maandag een ruggenwervel tijdens een training. Graham Rahal zal hem aankomend weekend vervangen.

Het verhaal van Rahal is bijzonder. De Amerikaan komt gewoonlijk uit voor het team van Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Tijdens de Last Chance-kwalificatie van afgelopen weekend ging het echter op de valreep mis. Rahal leek zich te kwalificeren, maar werd verslagen door zijn teamgenoot Jack Harvey. Rahal baalde als een stekker en leek een vrij weekend te hebben. Tot verrassing van velen heeft hij nu toestemming gekregen om Wilson te vervangen.

We are happy to announce that @GrahamRahal will will pilot the No. 24 in the 107th Running of Indianapolis 500!



Rahal replaces Stefan Wilson who suffered an injury in yesterday’s practice session. #DrivenByDRR | #Indy500 | #ThisIsMay pic.twitter.com/VqQgLrNHHo