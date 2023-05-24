user icon
Rahal vervangt geblesseerde Wilson bij Indy 500

Rahal vervangt geblesseerde Wilson bij Indy 500

  • Gepubliceerd op 24 mei 2023 08:11
  • comments 8
  • Door: Bob Plaizier

De samenwerkende teams van Dreyer & Reinbold Racing en Cusick Motorsports hebben een opvallende invaller gevonden voor Stefan Wilson. Wilson zou aankomend weekend deelnemen aan de Indianapolis 500, maar hij brak op maandag een ruggenwervel tijdens een training. Graham Rahal zal hem aankomend weekend vervangen.

Het verhaal van Rahal is bijzonder. De Amerikaan komt gewoonlijk uit voor het team van Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Tijdens de Last Chance-kwalificatie van afgelopen weekend ging het echter op de valreep mis. Rahal leek zich te kwalificeren, maar werd verslagen door zijn teamgenoot Jack Harvey. Rahal baalde als een stekker en leek een vrij weekend te hebben. Tot verrassing van velen heeft hij nu toestemming gekregen om Wilson te vervangen.

IndyCar Nieuws Indianapolis 500

  • Pietje Bell

    Posts: 16.723

    Van Racer:


    Wilson to undergo surgery on fractured vertebra

    By Marshall Pruett | May 23, 2023 8:35 PM ET

    The fracture to Stefan Wilson’s T12 vertebra will require the Cusick Motorsports/Dreyer & Reinbold Reinbold IndyCar Driver to undergo surgery.

    Wilson, hit from behind by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Katherine Legge during Monday’s two-hour practice session, was taken to the local IU Health Methodist Hospital and admitted to the ER where he stayed for most of the day before being moved to a standard room later that night.

    Additional imaging performed Tuesday morning revealed the severity of Wilson’s fracture and set the planning for his surgery in motion.

    “Following further observations and tests on Tuesday, it was determined by the hospital’s medical staff that Wilson will require surgery to stabilize the fractured area,” the team confirmed. “The surgery will take place on Wednesday May 24.”

    Wilson aan het woord vanuit het ziekenhuis:

    twitter(.)com/stef_wilson/status/1661056657990860835

    • + 0
    • 24 mei 2023 - 08:47
  • RBH2019

    Posts: 5.339

    Aah wat leuk, hij was goed van slag na het mislopen van kwalificatie voor de race.

    • + 0
    • 24 mei 2023 - 09:10
    • Beamer

      Posts: 1.389

      Toch aardig van teamgenoot Legge om hem zo alsnog in de race te krijgen ;-)

      • + 0
      • 24 mei 2023 - 09:38
  • Larry Perkins

    Posts: 40.350

    Off-topic, maar wel IndyCar gerelateerd...

    Over een ronde op een 'gewoon' circuit is de F1 sneller dan de IndyCar, maar het zijn ook twee compleet verschillende series.

    Gisteren heeft meuteurspeurtdeutceum daarover een helder bericht geplaatst:

    motor sport(.)com/f1/news/f1-indycar-vergeleken-topsnelheid-pk-formats-meer/6510455/

    • + 0
    • 24 mei 2023 - 10:33
  • De Zeswieler

    Posts: 7.034

    Zul je zien dat Rahal 'm wint; echt een Amerikaans script zou dat zijn...
    (kans is erg klein, maar t verhaal zou mooi zijn)

    • + 0
    • 24 mei 2023 - 10:54
  • arie51

    Posts: 606

    Ik hoop wel dat hij achteraan moet starten en niet op de start plek van Wilson.

    • + 0
    • 24 mei 2023 - 11:34
    • Beamer

      Posts: 1.389

      Rahal moet achteraan starten

      • + 0
      • 24 mei 2023 - 11:40

WK standen 2023

Pos
Team
Punten
1
Red Bull Racing
224
2
Aston Martin
102
3
Mercedes
96
4
Ferrari
78
5
McLaren
14
6
Alpine F1
14
7
Haas F1
8
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
6
9
Alpha Tauri
2
10
Williams
1
Bekijk volledige WK-stand

