Rahal vervangt geblesseerde Wilson bij Indy 500

De samenwerkende teams van Dreyer & Reinbold Racing en Cusick Motorsports hebben een opvallende invaller gevonden voor Stefan Wilson. Wilson zou aankomend weekend deelnemen aan de Indianapolis 500, maar hij brak op maandag een ruggenwervel tijdens een training. Graham Rahal zal hem aankomend weekend vervangen.
Het verhaal van Rahal is bijzonder. De Amerikaan komt gewoonlijk uit voor het team van Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. Tijdens de Last Chance-kwalificatie van afgelopen weekend ging het echter op de valreep mis. Rahal leek zich te kwalificeren, maar werd verslagen door zijn teamgenoot Jack Harvey. Rahal baalde als een stekker en leek een vrij weekend te hebben. Tot verrassing van velen heeft hij nu toestemming gekregen om Wilson te vervangen.
We are happy to announce that @GrahamRahal will will pilot the No. 24 in the 107th Running of Indianapolis 500!— Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (@DreyerReinbold) May 23, 2023
Rahal replaces Stefan Wilson who suffered an injury in yesterday’s practice session. #DrivenByDRR | #Indy500 | #ThisIsMay pic.twitter.com/VqQgLrNHHo
Charles Leclerc heeft geen hoge verwachtingen voor het aanstaande weekend. De Ferrari-coureur rijdt dit weekend zijn ...
Sergio Perez gaat aankomend weekend in Monaco op jacht naar zijn derde zege van het seizoen. De Mexicaanse Red Bull R...
Lewis Hamilton beschikt momenteel over een aflopend contract bij het team van Mercedes. De Brit sprak de ambitie uit ...
Honda gaat vanaf 2026 motoren leveren aan het team van Aston Martin. Het nieuws werd afgelopen nacht bekend gemaakt n...
Ook in de Formule 1 is men zich ervan bewust dat er iets moet gebeuren op het gebied van milieuzaken. De sport wil in...
Lokale tijd
20:00 - 21:00
18:30 - 19:30
21:30 - 23:30
23:30 - 00:30
22:00 - 23:00
21:30 - 23:30
Lokale tijd
20:00 - 21:00
18:30 - 19:30
21:30 - 23:30
23:30 - 00:30
22:00 - 23:00
21:30 - 23:30
Bahrain International Circuit - Wintertest
Altijd direct op de hoogte van het laatste Max Verstappen en formule 1 nieuws van GPtoday? Met het inschakelen van gratis website push notificaties mis je niets.
Reacties (8)Login om te reageren
Pietje Bell
Posts: 16.723
Van Racer:
Wilson to undergo surgery on fractured vertebra
By Marshall Pruett | May 23, 2023 8:35 PM ET
The fracture to Stefan Wilson’s T12 vertebra will require the Cusick Motorsports/Dreyer & Reinbold Reinbold IndyCar Driver to undergo surgery.
Wilson, hit from behind by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Katherine Legge during Monday’s two-hour practice session, was taken to the local IU Health Methodist Hospital and admitted to the ER where he stayed for most of the day before being moved to a standard room later that night.
Additional imaging performed Tuesday morning revealed the severity of Wilson’s fracture and set the planning for his surgery in motion.
“Following further observations and tests on Tuesday, it was determined by the hospital’s medical staff that Wilson will require surgery to stabilize the fractured area,” the team confirmed. “The surgery will take place on Wednesday May 24.”
Wilson aan het woord vanuit het ziekenhuis:
twitter(.)com/stef_wilson/status/1661056657990860835
Pietje Bell
Posts: 16.723
Van Racer:
Wilson to undergo surgery on fractured vertebra
By Marshall Pruett | May 23, 2023 8:35 PM ET
The fracture to Stefan Wilson’s T12 vertebra will require the
Cusick Mo tor sports/Dreyer & Reinbold Reinbold IndyCar Driver to undergo surgery.
Wilson, hit from behind by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Katherine Legge during Monday’s two-hour practice session, was taken to the local IU Health Methodist Hospital and admitted to the ER where he stayed for most of the day before being moved to a standard room later that night.
Additional imaging performed Tuesday morning revealed the severity of Wilson’s fracture and set the planning for his surgery in motion.
“Following further observations and tests on Tuesday, it was determined by the hospital’s medical staff that Wilson will require surgery to stabilize the fractured area,” the team confirmed.
“The surgery will take place on Wednesday May 24.”
Wilson aan het woord vanuit het ziekenhuis:
twitter(.)com/stef_wilson/status/1661056657990860835
RBH2019
Posts: 5.339
Aah wat leuk, hij was goed van slag na het mislopen van kwalificatie voor de race.
Beamer
Posts: 1.389
Toch aardig van teamgenoot Legge om hem zo alsnog in de race te krijgen ;-)
Larry Perkins
Posts: 40.350
Off-topic, maar wel IndyCar gerelateerd...
Over een ronde op een 'gewoon' circuit is de F1 sneller dan de IndyCar, maar het zijn ook twee compleet verschillende series.
Gisteren heeft meuteurspeurtdeutceum daarover een helder bericht geplaatst:
motor sport(.)com/f1/news/f1-indycar-vergeleken-topsnelheid-pk-formats-meer/6510455/
De Zeswieler
Posts: 7.034
Zul je zien dat Rahal 'm wint; echt een Amerikaans script zou dat zijn...
(kans is erg klein, maar t verhaal zou mooi zijn)
arie51
Posts: 606
Ik hoop wel dat hij achteraan moet starten en niet op de start plek van Wilson.
Beamer
Posts: 1.389
Rahal moet achteraan starten