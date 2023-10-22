user icon
F1Grand Prix Verenigde Staten van Amerika - Startgrid

US Circuit of the Americas - 22 oktober 2023

1

MC

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

  • 1:34.723

2

GB

Lando Norris

McLaren

  • 1:34.853
  • +0.130

3

GB

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

  • 1:34.862
  • +0.139

4

ES

Carlos Sainz jr

Ferrari

  • 1:34.945
  • +0.222

5

GB

George Russell

Mercedes

  • 1:35.079
  • +0.356

6

NL

Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

  • 1:35.081
  • +0.358

7

FR

Pierre Gasly

Alpine F1

  • 1:35.089
  • +0.366

8

FR

Esteban Ocon

Alpine F1

  • 1:35.154
  • +0.431

9

MX

Sergio Perez

Red Bull Racing

  • 1:35.173
  • +0.450

10

AU

Oscar Piastri

McLaren

  • 1:35.467
  • +0.744

11

JP

Yuki Tsunoda

Alpha Tauri

  • 1:35.697
  • +0.974

12

CN

Guanyu Zhou

Alfa Romeo Racing

  • 1:35.698
  • +0.975

13

FI

Valtteri Bottas

Alfa Romeo Racing

  • 1:35.858
  • +1.135

14

DK

Kevin Magnussen

Haas F1

  • 1:35.880
  • +1.157

15

AU

Daniel Ricciardo

Alpha Tauri

  • 1:35.974
  • +1.251

16

DE

Nico Hülkenberg

Haas F1

  • 1:36.235
  • +1.512

17

ES

Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin

  • 1:36.268
  • +1.545

18

TH

Alexander Albon

Williams

  • 1:36.315
  • +1.592

19

CA

Lance Stroll

Aston Martin

  • 1:36.589
  • +1.866

20

US

Logan Sargeant

Williams

  • 1:36.827
  • +2.104

  • Pietje Bell

    Posts: 19.491

    Volgens mij is deze lijst nog niet aangepast.

    Both Haas drivers will start from the pit lane today.
    Team wants to change set-up that was clearly wrong yesterday to learn more
    about the upgraded car.

    Magnussen had qualified 14th and Hulkenberg 16th so shows how keen to make the changes Haas is #F1 #USGP

    Add both Aston Martin drivers to this too!

    Team confirms Alonso will revert to Qatar spec of car and Stroll will stick with
    upgraded version (but change set-up) to compare the two over a race distance

    • + 0
    • 22 okt 2023 - 17:25

WK standen 2023

Pos
Team
Punten
1
Red Bull Racing
657
2
Mercedes
326
3
Ferrari
300
4
Aston Martin
229
5
McLaren
219
6
Alpine F1
90
7
Williams
22
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
16
9
Haas F1
12
10
Alpha Tauri
5
Bekijk volledige WK-stand

