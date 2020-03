When 🅱️aronavirus shuts down the F1, that’s when the real fast cunce come out to play. Few speedy operators here. #weareonhere #whosgotthegoey #nyoom #5hpofrawpower #realmen #cuplaspeeddealers 📲 @rubyivers

A post shared by Brown Cardigan (@browncardigan) on Mar 16, 2020 at 2:38pm PDT