Eenmalige helmen in Verenigde Staten voor Daniel Ricciardo en Carlos Sainz

Already 100 GP's on my back!

WHAT A RIDE! Here is my special design helmet for this weekend.

Hope you guys like it.

Thanks to all the fans @F1 @McLarenF1 @EG00 @RenaultF1Team @ToroRosso @redbull and everyone involved in my career so far!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/AoyeJjq9tb