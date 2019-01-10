Minardi
Minardi
- Team name Minardi
- Base Faenza, Italy
- Team principal -
- Technical manager -
- Chassis -
- Engine -
- Founding date Jan 1 1985
- Podiums -
- World Championship -
- Pole positions -
- Fastest race laps -
- 4,926 comments on Minardi
- 71 members have this team as their favourite
- Tweets about Minardi
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On screen:
Formula One World Championship (L to R): Giancarlo Minardi (ITA) with Stefano Domenicali (ITA) Formula One President and CEO. 17.05.2024. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 7, Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy, Practice Day. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com (C) Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images Motor Racing - Formula One World Championship - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix - Practice Day - Imola, Italy XPB Images Imola Italy Formel1 Formel F1 Formula 1 Formula1 GP Grand Prix one Italy Emi
May 17 2024Album
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DriverPointsStartedNot finishedNot startedPole positionsPodiumsRace wins
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Binotto receives support from former team boss Minardi
Ex-Formula 1 boss Giancarlo Minardi believes that Ferrari was right to appoint Mattia Binotto as its team principal. The Scuderia outfit announced on Monday that Maurizio Arriva...10 Jan 2019 16:18
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Verstappen: A shame to have never raced Alonso
Max Verstappen admits that he regrets not racing Fernando Alonso more commonly in Formula 1. Alonso is entering his final planned F1 race on Sunday, and will not be around ...25 Nov 2018 11:08
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Alonso: "Honda starting from zero each year was detrimental"
McLaren Honda driver, Fernando Alonso, has said that Honda's strategy of starting from zero each year was detrimental to its efforts in F1 with McLaren. The team has decided...06 Oct 2017 09:59
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A look back at Belgium: 2004
Heading into this week's Belgian Grand Prix we are looking at classic races and moments from the event's history. this time we are looking at the 2004 race, it was Ferra...23 Aug 2017 15:21
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Steiner believes F1 needs another Minardi for young drivers
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner thinks that Formula 1 needs a new team like Minardi in order to give young, promising drivers a chance in F1. The Italian believes that ther...16 Aug 2017 15:05
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Marchionne says Sauber will be a Ferrari junior team
Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne has said that Sauber will become a Ferrari junior team in light of the newly announced engine deal. In Hungary, Sauber confirmed that it...31 Jul 2017 13:46
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Minardi: "Haas driver announcement a missed opportunity for Ferrari"
Former Formula 1 chief Giancarlo Minardi believes that Haas' announcement to keep its current set of drivers into 2018 is a major blow to Ferrari. Waiting in the wings ...26 Jul 2017 09:22
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Gene says 2017 Ferrari has no weak points
Long time Ferrari test driver Marc Gene believes that the 2017 Ferrari car has no weak points. So far this season, the Maranello based team has taken two victories and are well ...27 May 2017 13:33
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Jos Verstappen set for Red Bull talent role
Former F1 driver Jos Verstappen could be set to take on a role with Red Bull. The Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports that Red Bull star Max Verstappen's 45-year-old father...15 May 2017 13:07
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Minardi: "F1 races not boring in 2017"
Giancarlo Minardi has hit back at claims the new F1 regulations have made the races boring. Last time out in Russia, there was only a single overtaking move all race, with the f...08 May 2017 14:19
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Former Ferrari boss 'critical' after cycling crash
Former Ferrari boss Cesare Fiorio is reportedly in a "critical" condition after a cycling crash. Italian sources including La Gazzetta dello Sport and Autosprint say t...05 May 2017 11:07
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Ricciardo on how his love for F1 began
Daniel Ricciardo will be looking to impress his home crowd this weekend in Melbourne as Formula 1 gets back underway with the dawn of a new era. The cars are wider and faster ma...24 Mar 2017 03:53
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Former F1 driver Sala doubts Alonso will quit
Former F1 driver Luis Perez Sala doubts Fernando Alonso will quit the sport at the end of this year. Currently languishing at the uncompetitive McLaren-Honda project, Spaniard ...07 Mar 2017 10:53
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McLaren "the best team of my career" - Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso had branded McLaren as the "best team" of his career. The Spaniard began his career with Minardi before moving to Renault where he won two world title...20 Dec 2016 12:24
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Formula One's world champion dynasties
On Sunday Nico Rosberg became only second son of a world champion to take the crown for himself, following in the footsteps of Damon Hill who matched his own father's feat i...29 Nov 2016 12:52
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Lewis Hamilton "too preoccupied" earlier in the season - Bas Leinders
Ex Formula One tester Bas Leinders thinks Lewis Hamilton lost focus earlier in the season. Hamilton trails Nico Rosberg as F1 enters it's final round, and despite Hamilton&...26 Nov 2016 14:19
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Tom Kristensen the driver steward in Abu Dhabi
Tom Kristensen will serve as the driver steward on the stewarding panel at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend. The Dane is no stranger to the role, having serv...23 Nov 2016 17:45
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Five stand out moments from Mark Webber's career
As Mark Webber announces his retirement from motorsport, we take a look back at a career that has spanned more than two decades, picking out five stand out moments: &nb...13 Oct 2016 16:08
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WEC: Mark Webber announces retirement
Mark Webber has announced he will retire from racing at the end of this season. The Australian, who has raced in the FIA World Endurance Championship for Porsche since leaving ...13 Oct 2016 15:55
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Remembering Sebastian Vettel's first win
On this day in 2008, Sebastian Vettel won his first Grand Prix. Driving for Toro Rosso, which just three years earlier was the popular but unsuccessful Minardi team, Vettel had...14 Sep 2016 13:51
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Robert Doornbos sides with Lewis Hamilton in yellow flag controversy
Former Formula One driver Robert Doornbos has said he agrees with Lewis Hamilton over the yellow flag controversy of the Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying. Many have called Hamil...27 Jul 2016 10:38
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Brembo discusses braking differences between Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton
Brake manufacturer Brembo has revealed the differences between Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton's braking preferences. The former team mates often display differing publi...23 Jul 2016 13:37
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Marko: "Incredible how Max drove in Austria"
Max Verstappen's father says there were no celebration parties after the 18-year-old finished second in Austria. That is despite the fact that the young Dutchman's mento...05 Jul 2016 11:03
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Red Bull puts 'aeroscreen' on the back burner
Former F1 driver Christian Fittipaldi has backed reports that Red Bull's 'Aeroscreen' concept has been put on the back burner. We reported last Friday that the Red B...23 Jun 2016 13:22
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Photos: Family Racing Days - Max Verstappen
The Verstappen Family are organizing a special fan weekend at the Dutch racing track Zandvoort. While Max Verstappen is driving the RB8, father Jos Verstappen and Jan Lammers ar...05 Jun 2016 14:47
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Ricciardo: "I'm 27 soon and still don't have a title"
Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos has advised Daniel Ricciardo to tone down his post-race rhetoric in the wake of the Monaco grand prix. The Australian was nothing short of...01 Jun 2016 15:06
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Max Verstappen: "My father takes a step back"
Max Verstappen has admitted his father Jos may need to take a step back now that he races for Red Bull's senior team. Until now, as the teen sensation honed his craft at Tor...14 May 2016 10:49
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Massa admits Williams not involved in title fight
Felipe Massa has acknowledged that Williams will not get involved in the title fight between Mercedes and Ferrari in 2016. Although with a much smaller budget, the British team ...18 Mar 2016 09:39
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Mercedes 'has the edge' on Ferrari and the rest
Jos Verstappen thinks Mercedes will come out of the blocks in Melbourne this weekend with its dominance intact. The German team has easily won every drivers' and constructor...15 Mar 2016 14:05
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Doornbos not expecting Renault to shine in 2016
Former F1 driver Robert Doornbos says he is not expecting Renault to shine in 2016. One of the problems, the former Minardi and Red Bull driver said, is Jolyon Palmer, who Doorn...14 Mar 2016 10:50
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Haryanto may have difficulty qualifying - Doornbos
F1 rookie Rio Haryanto might struggle even to qualify for races this year. That is the claim of former grand prix driver Robert Doornbos, who knows the back of the grid well aft...08 Mar 2016 12:02
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Remarkable career twist for ex-F1 driver Doornbos
A former F1 driver's career has taken a stimulating twist. In 2005 and 2006, Dutchman Robert Doornbos appeared in grands prix for Minardi and Red Bull. But CNET, a technolog...26 Jan 2016 10:06
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Rivola leaves Ferrari team to take care of 'academy'
Massimo Rivola, a long-time member of Ferrari's travelling F1 team, has confirmed he will have a different role in the future. Mid-season last year, the sporting director wa...20 Jan 2016 15:12
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Jos Verstappen: "Max is the new 'Boss'
As an F1 driver, he was affectionately known as Jos 'The Boss' Verstappen. It was a tribute to his bravery and audacity, particularly when wheel-to-wheel with a rival, ...21 Oct 2015 09:28
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Button already 'excited' for 2017 after 2016 confirmation
Jenson Button might not be ready to retire even after the 2016 season. In the past few weeks, the 35-year-old has made no secret of his deliberations about the future amid an ap...02 Oct 2015 12:42
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Justin Wilson dies as a result of Indycar crash
IndyCar announced that driver Justin Wilson, who enjoyed success in multiple motorsports series during a two-decade professional career, died today from a head injury sustained ...25 Aug 2015 07:26
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Justin Wilson in critical condition after crash
Former F1 driver Justin Wilson is in a coma following an incident during an Indycar race on Sunday. The 37-year-old Briton raced for Minardi and Jaguar in 2003, having won the G...24 Aug 2015 09:55
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Toro Rosso starts work in new facility at Faenza
A new building at Toro Rosso's Faenza headquarters is now up and running. Italy's Omnicorse reports that, during the summer break, the Red Bull-owned team took advantage...19 Aug 2015 09:11
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Ferrari benefited from collapse of Red Bull and McLaren
Former F1 team boss and owner Gian Carlo Minardi says he would give Ferrari just 6 out of 10 for its 2015 campaign so far. That is despite the fact the likes of Maurizio Arrivab...09 Jul 2015 11:14
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'Ferrari target Bottas the right age, but inconsistent'
The pressure is continuing to pile on Kimi Raikkonen. Amid swirling speculation about the Finn's future, Ferrari team boss Maurizio Arrivabene departed Silverstone with the ...07 Jul 2015 16:24
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Verstappen interested in doing Le Mans with father
Max Verstappen could be the next F1 driver heading to Le Mans. Nico Hulkenberg breathed new life into his career by winning the fabled endurance race at the first attempt. And n...02 Jul 2015 11:28
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Verstappens back proposed changes to boost F1
Former F1 driver Jos Verstappen has backed the decisions taken last week by the Strategy Group. Comprised of the top teams, Bernie Ecclestone and the FIA, the decision-making bo...18 May 2015 11:01
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'Exceptional' Toro Rosso drivers put Kvyat under pressure
Toro Rosso's "exceptional" drivers are free to race their counterparts in the senior Red Bull team. That is the news of Dr Helmut Marko, the infamous boss of the e...13 May 2015 16:21
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Alonso happy with 'challenge of my life'
Fernando Alonso insists the McLaren-Honda project remains "exciting" rather than depressing. At the sharp end of the grid, rumours are linking Lewis Hamilton with a move from F1...18 Apr 2015 10:56
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Toro Rosso happy with 'big step forward' from Renault
Toro Rosso says it is happy with the progress being made by Renault. While the senior team Red Bull slammed its French partner after Melbourne, Toro Rosso has emerged as the mor...07 Apr 2015 11:41
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Teams threaten to boycott over mysterious Alonso crash
F1 teams are threatening to boycott unless clearer information about Fernando Alonso's mysterious testing crash is revealed. That is the claim of the German magazine Sport Bild,...05 Mar 2015 16:05
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F1 'appeal' has gone down a little - Friesacher
Former Minardi driver Patrick Friesacher has joined the ranks who argue F1 took a sharp wrong turn. The Austrian, now 34, drove for the Faenza based backmarker in 2005, qualifyi...17 Feb 2015 11:41
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Manor pays entry fee for 2015 season to the FIA
Manor, formerly known as Marussia, is plotting its course for a 2015 return. Earlier, the backmarker appeared doomed, as administrators auctioned equipment and the 2016 entrant ...17 Feb 2015 10:19
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New McLaren amazing and futuristic car - Minardi
McLaren looks to be the next team giving a sneak preview of its 2015 car. Williams has revealed a rendered photo of its new car, the Mercedes-powered FW37, on the cover of the l...21 Jan 2015 11:33
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Ferrari sticking with 'pullrod' front suspension in 2015
Ferrari is sticking with its unique 'pullrod' front suspension layout for a fourth consecutive season, according to Italy's Autosprint. The Maranello team has persevered with th...06 Jan 2015 08:30
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Caterham, Marussia 'gave nothing' to F1 - Trulli
F1 will not miss the collapsing backmarker teams Caterham and Marussia. That is the claim of former grand prix driver Jarno Trulli, whose own career started in the mid 90s right...08 Dec 2014 14:21
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Former F1 driver Andrea de Cesaris killed in a motorbike accident
Former F1 driver Andrea de Cesaris has been killed in a motorcycle accident. He was 55. It is reported that he lost control over his bike and crashed violently against the guard...05 Oct 2014 20:45
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Tom Brooks: What's happened to Ferrari?
Ferrari. The word, or rather team that's on everyone's lips currently in the Formula 1 paddock. Their performance this season has been the worst on record since the early-to-mid...29 Sep 2014 15:40
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Verstappen was 'prepared' for expected F1 debut criticism
Max Verstappen says he was "prepared" for the waves of criticism about his formula one debut in 2015. News that the 16-year-old Dutchman will make history as the sport's younges...01 Sep 2014 09:51
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Ferrari looking to Haas to install 'satellite' team in F1
Ferrari is looking to deploy the Red Bull-like approach of installing a 'satellite' team in formula one. Alarmed by its poor start to the new turbo V6 era, it has been all chang...29 Aug 2014 12:54
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Honda wants Vettel and Newey at McLaren - Minardi
Gian Carlo Minardi, a former F1 team owner and boss, thinks Sebastian Vettel and Adrian Newey might be convinced to switch to McLaren. At the very least, the British team and it...27 Aug 2014 11:14
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Current F1 drivers back teen rookie Max Verstappen
As F1 woke from its summer slumber, the big talking point at Spa was 16-year-old Jos Verstappen. "At least Red Bull's marketing is working well because almost all the questions ...22 Aug 2014 11:16
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Free practice debut in 2014 possible for Max Verstappen
Toro Rosso has confirmed reports Max Verstappen will become F1's youngest ever race driver next year. The teenage Dutchman, whose father Jos drove for Toro Rosso's former guise ...19 Aug 2014 08:28
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'Max Verstappen set to replace Vergne at Toro Rosso'
Max Verstappen's father has played down reports his son will make his formula one debut as a seventeen-year-old next March. De Telegraaf newspaper claims the young Dutchman, new...14 Aug 2014 10:58
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Kobayashi backs sweeping changes at struggling Caterham
Kamui Kobayashi has backed the sweeping changes at Caterham, even though it has put his formula one future in doubt. After founder Tony Fernandes' sudden sale and departure, the...13 Aug 2014 11:19
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Max is already quite mature - Jos Verstappen
Max Verstappen's father has admitted the 16-year-old might be fast-tracked into formula one with a Toro Rosso race seat. Recently, it was thought the young Dutchman, whose meteo...05 Aug 2014 12:46
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Verstappen decides to team up with Mercedes instead of Red Bull
Max Verstappen has turned down an offer from reigning world champions Red Bull as he turns onto the road to formula one. The talented son of former Benetton and Minardi driver J...24 Jul 2014 11:08
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New Caterham chiefs 'unblock' development programme
The distinctive nose at the front of Caterham's 2014 car could be the popular victim of a development push by the backmarker team. "New management, new nose, new hope," read a r...15 Jul 2014 09:41
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Kolles has to make unpopular decisions amid Caterham 'mess'
Jobs will be lost after Caterham's change of ownership, new team 'advisor' Colin Kolles has admitted. "I prefer to have 200 safe jobs than 300 lost jobs," the Romanian, who has ...08 Jul 2014 15:22
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Kolles: "Without investors, Caterham wouldn't race in Silverstone"
Caterham would not be at Silverstone if not for the team's mysterious new owners. That is the claim of Colin Kolles, well-known in the F1 paddock for leading backmarker teams in...05 Jul 2014 13:10
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Caterham sale caught its drivers by surprise
Caterham's change of ownership this week also caught its race drivers by surprise. "It was as much news to me as it was for everyone else," Swedish rookie Marcus Ericsson said a...04 Jul 2014 15:52
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F1 paddock 'puzzles over' investors behind Caterham sale
Heads are being scratched in the F1 paddock, the day after the struggling Caterham team changed hands. Malaysian aviation entrepreneur Tony Fernandes' 100 per cent sale of the t...03 Jul 2014 09:42
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Alex Zanardi wishes Michael Schumacher well
Alex Zanardi, horrifically and near-fatally injured in 2001, has wished his old rival Michael Schumacher well. Three times during their respective racing careers, the Italian an...01 Jul 2014 12:05
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F1 teams show 'plenty of interest' in Max Verstappen
Jos Verstappen was in the Monaco paddock. The 42-year-old Dutchman was a highly popular formula one driver for multiple teams until 2003, including Benetton and Minardi. In 1998...27 May 2014 08:23
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Toro Rosso to use same rear suspension layout as Red Bull
Red Bull's two formula one teams will work even more closely together from 2015. Already in 2014, after Toro Rosso's switch to Renault power, the Faenza team and Red Bull Racing...20 May 2014 08:52
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History Minardi
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Driver#
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Minardi
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2003
19
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2001
21