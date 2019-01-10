Ex-Formula 1 boss Giancarlo Minardi believes that Ferrari was right to appoint Mattia Binotto as its team principal. The Scuderia outfit announced on Monday that Maurizio Arriva...
Max Verstappen admits that he regrets not racing Fernando Alonso more commonly in Formula 1. Alonso is entering his final planned F1 race on Sunday, and will not be around ...
McLaren Honda driver, Fernando Alonso, has said that Honda's strategy of starting from zero each year was detrimental to its efforts in F1 with McLaren. The team has decided...
Heading into this week's Belgian Grand Prix we are looking at classic races and moments from the event's history. this time we are looking at the 2004 race, it was Ferra...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner thinks that Formula 1 needs a new team like Minardi in order to give young, promising drivers a chance in F1. The Italian believes that ther...
Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne has said that Sauber will become a Ferrari junior team in light of the newly announced engine deal. In Hungary, Sauber confirmed that it...
Former Formula 1 chief Giancarlo Minardi believes that Haas' announcement to keep its current set of drivers into 2018 is a major blow to Ferrari. Waiting in the wings ...
Long time Ferrari test driver Marc Gene believes that the 2017 Ferrari car has no weak points. So far this season, the Maranello based team has taken two victories and are well ...
Former F1 driver Jos Verstappen could be set to take on a role with Red Bull. The Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports that Red Bull star Max Verstappen's 45-year-old father...
Giancarlo Minardi has hit back at claims the new F1 regulations have made the races boring. Last time out in Russia, there was only a single overtaking move all race, with the f...
Former Ferrari boss Cesare Fiorio is reportedly in a "critical" condition after a cycling crash. Italian sources including La Gazzetta dello Sport and Autosprint say t...
Daniel Ricciardo will be looking to impress his home crowd this weekend in Melbourne as Formula 1 gets back underway with the dawn of a new era. The cars are wider and faster ma...
Former F1 driver Luis Perez Sala doubts Fernando Alonso will quit the sport at the end of this year. Currently languishing at the uncompetitive McLaren-Honda project, Spaniard ...
Fernando Alonso had branded McLaren as the "best team" of his career. The Spaniard began his career with Minardi before moving to Renault where he won two world title...
On Sunday Nico Rosberg became only second son of a world champion to take the crown for himself, following in the footsteps of Damon Hill who matched his own father's feat i...
Ex Formula One tester Bas Leinders thinks Lewis Hamilton lost focus earlier in the season. Hamilton trails Nico Rosberg as F1 enters it's final round, and despite Hamilton&...
Tom Kristensen will serve as the driver steward on the stewarding panel at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend. The Dane is no stranger to the role, having serv...
As Mark Webber announces his retirement from motorsport, we take a look back at a career that has spanned more than two decades, picking out five stand out moments: &nb...
Mark Webber has announced he will retire from racing at the end of this season. The Australian, who has raced in the FIA World Endurance Championship for Porsche since leaving ...
On this day in 2008, Sebastian Vettel won his first Grand Prix. Driving for Toro Rosso, which just three years earlier was the popular but unsuccessful Minardi team, Vettel had...
Former Formula One driver Robert Doornbos has said he agrees with Lewis Hamilton over the yellow flag controversy of the Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying. Many have called Hamil...
Brake manufacturer Brembo has revealed the differences between Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton's braking preferences. The former team mates often display differing publi...
Max Verstappen's father says there were no celebration parties after the 18-year-old finished second in Austria. That is despite the fact that the young Dutchman's mento...
Former F1 driver Christian Fittipaldi has backed reports that Red Bull's 'Aeroscreen' concept has been put on the back burner. We reported last Friday that the Red B...
The Verstappen Family are organizing a special fan weekend at the Dutch racing track Zandvoort. While Max Verstappen is driving the RB8, father Jos Verstappen and Jan Lammers ar...
Former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos has advised Daniel Ricciardo to tone down his post-race rhetoric in the wake of the Monaco grand prix. The Australian was nothing short of...
Max Verstappen has admitted his father Jos may need to take a step back now that he races for Red Bull's senior team. Until now, as the teen sensation honed his craft at Tor...
Felipe Massa has acknowledged that Williams will not get involved in the title fight between Mercedes and Ferrari in 2016. Although with a much smaller budget, the British team ...
Jos Verstappen thinks Mercedes will come out of the blocks in Melbourne this weekend with its dominance intact. The German team has easily won every drivers' and constructor...
Former F1 driver Robert Doornbos says he is not expecting Renault to shine in 2016. One of the problems, the former Minardi and Red Bull driver said, is Jolyon Palmer, who Doorn...
F1 rookie Rio Haryanto might struggle even to qualify for races this year. That is the claim of former grand prix driver Robert Doornbos, who knows the back of the grid well aft...
A former F1 driver's career has taken a stimulating twist. In 2005 and 2006, Dutchman Robert Doornbos appeared in grands prix for Minardi and Red Bull. But CNET, a technolog...
Massimo Rivola, a long-time member of Ferrari's travelling F1 team, has confirmed he will have a different role in the future. Mid-season last year, the sporting director wa...
As an F1 driver, he was affectionately known as Jos 'The Boss' Verstappen. It was a tribute to his bravery and audacity, particularly when wheel-to-wheel with a rival, ...
Jenson Button might not be ready to retire even after the 2016 season. In the past few weeks, the 35-year-old has made no secret of his deliberations about the future amid an ap...
IndyCar announced that driver Justin Wilson, who enjoyed success in multiple motorsports series during a two-decade professional career, died today from a head injury sustained ...
Former F1 driver Justin Wilson is in a coma following an incident during an Indycar race on Sunday. The 37-year-old Briton raced for Minardi and Jaguar in 2003, having won the G...
A new building at Toro Rosso's Faenza headquarters is now up and running. Italy's Omnicorse reports that, during the summer break, the Red Bull-owned team took advantage...
Former F1 team boss and owner Gian Carlo Minardi says he would give Ferrari just 6 out of 10 for its 2015 campaign so far. That is despite the fact the likes of Maurizio Arrivab...
The pressure is continuing to pile on Kimi Raikkonen. Amid swirling speculation about the Finn's future, Ferrari team boss Maurizio Arrivabene departed Silverstone with the ...
Max Verstappen could be the next F1 driver heading to Le Mans. Nico Hulkenberg breathed new life into his career by winning the fabled endurance race at the first attempt. And n...
Former F1 driver Jos Verstappen has backed the decisions taken last week by the Strategy Group. Comprised of the top teams, Bernie Ecclestone and the FIA, the decision-making bo...
Toro Rosso's "exceptional" drivers are free to race their counterparts in the senior Red Bull team. That is the news of Dr Helmut Marko, the infamous boss of the e...
Fernando Alonso insists the McLaren-Honda project remains "exciting" rather than depressing. At the sharp end of the grid, rumours are linking Lewis Hamilton with a move from F1...
Toro Rosso says it is happy with the progress being made by Renault. While the senior team Red Bull slammed its French partner after Melbourne, Toro Rosso has emerged as the mor...
F1 teams are threatening to boycott unless clearer information about Fernando Alonso's mysterious testing crash is revealed. That is the claim of the German magazine Sport Bild,...
Former Minardi driver Patrick Friesacher has joined the ranks who argue F1 took a sharp wrong turn. The Austrian, now 34, drove for the Faenza based backmarker in 2005, qualifyi...
Manor, formerly known as Marussia, is plotting its course for a 2015 return. Earlier, the backmarker appeared doomed, as administrators auctioned equipment and the 2016 entrant ...
McLaren looks to be the next team giving a sneak preview of its 2015 car. Williams has revealed a rendered photo of its new car, the Mercedes-powered FW37, on the cover of the l...
Ferrari is sticking with its unique 'pullrod' front suspension layout for a fourth consecutive season, according to Italy's Autosprint. The Maranello team has persevered with th...
F1 will not miss the collapsing backmarker teams Caterham and Marussia. That is the claim of former grand prix driver Jarno Trulli, whose own career started in the mid 90s right...
Former F1 driver Andrea de Cesaris has been killed in a motorcycle accident. He was 55. It is reported that he lost control over his bike and crashed violently against the guard...
Ferrari. The word, or rather team that's on everyone's lips currently in the Formula 1 paddock. Their performance this season has been the worst on record since the early-to-mid...
Max Verstappen says he was "prepared" for the waves of criticism about his formula one debut in 2015. News that the 16-year-old Dutchman will make history as the sport's younges...
Ferrari is looking to deploy the Red Bull-like approach of installing a 'satellite' team in formula one. Alarmed by its poor start to the new turbo V6 era, it has been all chang...
Gian Carlo Minardi, a former F1 team owner and boss, thinks Sebastian Vettel and Adrian Newey might be convinced to switch to McLaren. At the very least, the British team and it...
As F1 woke from its summer slumber, the big talking point at Spa was 16-year-old Jos Verstappen. "At least Red Bull's marketing is working well because almost all the questions ...
Toro Rosso has confirmed reports Max Verstappen will become F1's youngest ever race driver next year. The teenage Dutchman, whose father Jos drove for Toro Rosso's former guise ...
Max Verstappen's father has played down reports his son will make his formula one debut as a seventeen-year-old next March. De Telegraaf newspaper claims the young Dutchman, new...
Kamui Kobayashi has backed the sweeping changes at Caterham, even though it has put his formula one future in doubt. After founder Tony Fernandes' sudden sale and departure, the...
Max Verstappen's father has admitted the 16-year-old might be fast-tracked into formula one with a Toro Rosso race seat. Recently, it was thought the young Dutchman, whose meteo...
Max Verstappen has turned down an offer from reigning world champions Red Bull as he turns onto the road to formula one. The talented son of former Benetton and Minardi driver J...
The distinctive nose at the front of Caterham's 2014 car could be the popular victim of a development push by the backmarker team. "New management, new nose, new hope," read a r...
Jobs will be lost after Caterham's change of ownership, new team 'advisor' Colin Kolles has admitted. "I prefer to have 200 safe jobs than 300 lost jobs," the Romanian, who has ...
Caterham would not be at Silverstone if not for the team's mysterious new owners. That is the claim of Colin Kolles, well-known in the F1 paddock for leading backmarker teams in...
Caterham's change of ownership this week also caught its race drivers by surprise. "It was as much news to me as it was for everyone else," Swedish rookie Marcus Ericsson said a...
Heads are being scratched in the F1 paddock, the day after the struggling Caterham team changed hands. Malaysian aviation entrepreneur Tony Fernandes' 100 per cent sale of the t...
Alex Zanardi, horrifically and near-fatally injured in 2001, has wished his old rival Michael Schumacher well. Three times during their respective racing careers, the Italian an...
Jos Verstappen was in the Monaco paddock. The 42-year-old Dutchman was a highly popular formula one driver for multiple teams until 2003, including Benetton and Minardi. In 1998...
Red Bull's two formula one teams will work even more closely together from 2015. Already in 2014, after Toro Rosso's switch to Renault power, the Faenza team and Red Bull Racing...
