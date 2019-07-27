user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Haas struggles preventing FP1 outing for Fittipaldi

  • Published on 27 Jul 2019 14:20
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says the current struggles it is enduring is preventing the American outfit from offering Pietro Fittipaldi an FP1 outing this season.

Fittipaldi joined Haas as a test driver for the 2019 season and drove the car earlier this year at both pre-season and in-season testing at Barcelona. 

MOREGrosjean hails 'outstanding' old-spec Haas car | Steiner 'still not over' Grosjean/Magnussen Silverstone clash

However, he hasn't been out for an FP1 session so far this season, with Nicholas Latifi at Williams being the only non-full-time driver to take to the circuit for an FP1 session this year.

Fittipaldi doesn't have enough super license points for a full-time seat, and Steiner says that it needs both Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean in the car in order to understand where it is struggling. 

"He hasn't got a super license," Steiner said regarding a potential race seat for Fittipaldi. "That is one of the problems with the super license at the moment, there are not that many drivers who have it, and to get it it is pretty difficult. 

"He is missing four points. For us it's difficult, otherwise we would do it [FP1 outing] for him so he has something going forward. But the situation we are in, it's up and down and we need both of our drivers to be testing the car as much as possible.

"Our focus is not to be P9 in the championship, we want to be better. We need to focus on that and that's why we can't promise anything to Pietro."

Signing a rookie a 'big risk'

Steiner highlighted that it is a major risk signing a rookie, and thinks Haas was right to retain its 2018 line-up this year as it figures out why it is struggling for pace in the Grands Prix.

"I think we are maturing but I don't now if we want to take the risk of a rookie," he said. "This year, we see McLaren took the risk and they're doing very good.

"Lando is doing a good job and I think he's very fast. But it can go wrong as well and then it's difficult to get out of that mess. These decisions are very difficult to make because you take a big risk. It's an opportunity, but it comes with high risk.

"As a team, we could do it, but do we want to do it? That is the next thing. This year if we had a rookie, it wouldn't help us because we are a little bit lost where we are."


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



DE Grand Prix of Germany

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

DE Grand Prix of Germany

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari win a race in 2019?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
407
2
Ferrari
243
3
Red Bull Racing
191
4
McLaren
60
5
Renault
39
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
26
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
19
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings


Team profile

Haas
Haas
  • comments 46,541 comments on Haas
  • star 15 members have this team as their favourite
  • vote Tweets about Haas
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar