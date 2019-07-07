user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Kubica: Risks for last place are different to other positions

  • Published on 07 Jul 2019 11:04
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Williams driver Robert Kubica believes that the risks taken for battling for last place are different than those for other positions further up the grid.

The Polish driver has finished behind rookie teammate George Russell in all of the races this season, except for the recent French Grand Prix.

The two teammates were engaged in an early battle for the position during the French Grand Prix, prompting Russell to go wide and off the circuit as the pair rounded the Signes corner.

"When you are driving the car you try to do your best, and the risks you are taking for fighting for last place are a bit different, especially when you are racing with your teammate," Kubica said. "It's not something I would particularly say I am excited about.

"As I say, it is better than having a lonely race, but it doesn't change my life a lot. At least I try to enjoy the driving, but when you see the classifications, you don't enjoy anymore, or you enjoy less."

'Some positives' to be taken from quick pit stops

Despite being the slowest team on the circuit at the moment, Kubica believes that there are still some positives to be taken from the Williams team's pit stops this season.

The pit crew has won the DHL fastest pitstop award for the last four races in a row, and at the recent French Grand Prix became the only team this season to set a pit stop time below two seconds.

"I think the guys are doing a good job and they have always been strong. It's not that it is easy for them and we do have our problems as well," Kubica commented. "I think for the guys it's they have their own race there. I assume that if I was a pit crew member it would be satisfying for me.

"For sure its some positive, and something positive we can publish. But when we finish three minutes behind, you know racing is about finishing the race in the fastest time.

"I think the pit stop is one of the many processes where you have to be good, but as I said, at least we have something positive and something good but we have to work on the other stuff."


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Was Max Verstappen's overtake on Charles Leclerc deserving of a penalty?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
169
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

PL Robert Kubica 88
cour-pic
  • Team Williams
  • Points 0
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 9
  • Country PL
  • Date of b. Dec 7 1984 (34)
  • Place of b. Krakau, PL
  • Weight 72 kg
  • Length 1.83 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Williams
Williams
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar