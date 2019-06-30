user icon
icon

link-icon
news-details

Something 'fundamentally wrong' with car in qualifying - Ricciardo

  • Published on 30 Jun 2019 10:36
  • comments 0
  • By: Harry Mattocks

Daniel Ricciardo believes that there was something "fundamentally wrong" with his Renault R.S.19 in qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix, as the Australian's best lap time was only good enough for 14th position.

Ricciardo will move up at least two places however, as penalties for both his teammate Nico Hulkenberg and Alexander Albon mean that they will be starting near the back of the field. 

Renault showed strong pace in Friday practice, and coming off the back of a couple of strong weekends for the team in France and Canada meant that expectations were high going into Saturday at the Red Bull Ring.

However, after a wobbly DRS flap issue was resolved overnight, both cars were unable to extract much laptime on a day when customer team McLaren shone once again with Lando Norris.

Ricciardo was slowed by a yellow flag, but he did not think that made much difference to the final result.

"The yellow flag didn’t help. To be honest, we struggled all weekend. We struggled this morning and then in quali there is still a few things that we are not quite sure of so we will have a look and try to understand it. It just wasn’t really happening for me today.

"I think we get a few freebies from penalties in front of me but yeah hopefully we get it all set for the race tomorrow. We can’t change much now. It felt a bit different out there today."

Ricciardo went onto explain what he believed was wrong with Saturday's session. "I think that today something fundamentally felt wrong with the car, I think yesterday was a better setup.

"Today there were some bigger issues that we were never really able to address, mainly with the balance of the car.

"We changed the rear wing, just generally it just didn’t really work today. I’m curious to see where the problem was, and also why and where we lost out a bit this weekend. Hopefully we can have a better time tomorrow in the race."


Replies (0)

Login to reply

Related news



AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

AT Grand Prix of Austria

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Will Ferrari end Mercedes' run of race wins in Austria?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
363
2
Ferrari
228
3
Red Bull Racing
168
4
McLaren
52
5
Renault
32
6
Alfa Romeo Racing
22
7
Racing Point
19
8
Toro Rosso
17
9
Haas F1
16
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

AU Daniel Ricciardo 3
cour-pic
  • Team Renault
  • Points 734
  • Podiums 21
  • Grand Prix 90
  • Country Australia
  • Date of b. Jul 1 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Perth, Australia
  • Weight 64 kg
  • Length 1.75 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Renault
Renault
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar