Marino Sato to complete 2019 season with Campos

Marino Sato has signed with Campos a deal that will see him race with the team for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Sato is currently leading the Euroformula Open Championship in dominant fashion taking eight wins from 12 races so far and boasting a 108 point lead in the drivers' standings.

In 2017 and 2018, the Japanese driver competed in the FIA European Formula 3 championship after spending two years in Italian Formula 4.

Sato will partner Renault-backed Jack Aitken at the team, becoming the third driver to drive the #14 car after Dorian Boccolacci and Arjun Maini.

“I want to thank to everyone involved for making this happen and to Adrián for the warm welcome,” Sato stated. “It’s going to be the biggest challenge in my life so far, but I’m really excited and looking forward to it”.

Campos President, Adrián Campos said: “We are excited to welcome Marino on board. Sato already carried out preseason testing with us and we think that he is a promising talent with a bright future.

"We will work hard together to achieve success in the remaining races of the season and set the stage for the future.”

The FIA Formula 2 Championship gets back underway this weekend at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit, before travelling to Monza in Italy the following week.