Marino Sato to complete 2019 season with Campos

  • Published on 27 Aug 2019 12:40
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Marino Sato has signed with Campos a deal that will see him race with the team for the remainder of the 2019 season.

Sato is currently leading the Euroformula Open Championship in dominant fashion taking eight wins from 12 races so far and boasting a 108 point lead in the drivers' standings.

In 2017 and 2018, the Japanese driver competed in the FIA European Formula 3 championship after spending two years in Italian Formula 4.

Sato will partner Renault-backed Jack Aitken at the team, becoming the third driver to drive the #14 car after Dorian Boccolacci and Arjun Maini.

“I want to thank to everyone involved for making this happen and to Adrián for the warm welcome,” Sato stated. “It’s going to be the biggest challenge in my life so far, but I’m really excited and looking forward to it”.

Campos President, Adrián Campos said: “We are excited to welcome Marino on board. Sato already carried out preseason testing with us and we think that he is a promising talent with a bright future.

"We will work hard together to achieve success in the remaining races of the season and set the stage for the future.”

The FIA Formula 2 Championship gets back underway this weekend at the Spa-Francorchamps Circuit, before travelling to Monza in Italy the following week. 


Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

