Sprint Race: Hubert unchallenged on his way to a home victory

<strong>Sprint Race:</strong> Hubert unchallenged on his way to a home victory

  • Published on 23 Jun 2019 12:06
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Anthoine Hubert has won his second race of the Formula 2 season, as he was unchallenged on his way to the chequered flag at his home event.

Hubert started the Sprint Race from pole position, as he claimed eighth place in yesterday's race to take reverse grid pole. The Frenchman made a strong start and didn't come under pressure to take the win, adding to his Sprint Race triumph from Monaco.

"I'm really happy with this win," Hubert said. "The weekend didn't start well, only 15th in quali. But we had a good race one and got reverse grid pole.

"And today the car was perfect. I was just managing my gap to Juan Manuel. It wasn't easy but it was under control, so really proud to win here and hear the French national anthem."

At the start, Jack Aitken made a lightning getaway to move up to P2, but came under pressure from Juan Manuel Correa on lap 6, who overtook the Briton.

Aitken then dropped from the podium places at the end of the lap, as Guanyu Zhou passed him for P3. With the podium reading Hubert, Correa and Zhou, it means that it is a complete rookie podium. 

Sergio Sette Camara, who started yesterday's event from pole position, was involved in a tight battle with teammate Nicholas Latifi in the latter stages of the race.

However, Camara was able to hold onto fifth place, while Latifi gained in the championship battle as current leader Nyck de Vries failed to score points.

In the last handful of laps, de Vries was overtaken by Callum Ilott Nobuharu Matsushita, with the former taking final point behind Louis Deletraz.

There was only one official retirement from the race as Mick Schumacher pulled over to the side of the road after making a pit stop, reporting a right rear puncture. 

  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,739

    congrats to him great race.

    • Jun 23 2019 - 13:54
