Correa undergoes surgery after Hubert crash

Correa undergoes surgery after Hubert crash

  • Published on 01 Sep 2019 08:56
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Juan Manuel Correa underwent surgery after the lap 2 crash at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday, that claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert. 

The two came together at the top of Raidillon, which caused the race to be red-flagged before it was cancelled altogether.

MOREF2: Tributes pour in for deceased F2 driver Anthoine Hubert 

Correa was reported to be in a stable condition last night, while further details emerged that he had surgery after suffering a 'minor' spinal injury and fractures to his legs.

Formula 2's Sprint Race has been cancelled as a mark of respect to Arden driver Hubert, who was just 22 years of age.

“He was taken by helicopter to a hospital where he underwent surgery,” read a statement. “Juan Manuel remained conscious the entire time until his admission to the operating room.

“While you keep Juan Manuel in your thoughts and prayers, please also pray for the well being of Anthoine Hubert’s friends and family. In motorsports, we are a family, and we lost one of our family members today.

“More updates on Juan Manuel’s condition will be made public when available.”


