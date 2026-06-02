George Russell's status at Mercedes is under serious scrutiny after a difficult start to the season that has seen him comprehensively outperformed by rookie teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Ralf Schumacher has warned that Russell risks being relegated to a supporting role unless he closes the gap immediately, with tensions between the pair already threatening to boil over.

Russell entered the season as the established benchmark. After years of consistent performances alongside Lewis Hamilton, the expectation was that the experienced Briton would guide Mercedes through Antonelli's learning curve. He won the opening race in Australia, but what followed was a collapse in form. Antonelli reeled off four consecutive victories, and Russell's frustration became increasingly visible.

The contrast has been stark enough to prompt Schumacher, speaking on the Backstage Boxengasse podcast, to suggest that Russell's position as de facto team leader is now in question. "For Russell, this is not going to get any better now. That's for certain," Schumacher said. "He simply has to start closing the gap. That means he's going to have to invest even more now, in himself, but certainly also on track."

Canada flashpoint hints at bigger conflict

The two Mercedes drivers clashed on track in Canada, a moment Schumacher believes is only the beginning. "Barcelona isn't that far away anymore, in my view. Let's see if the scenario we saw back then with Rosberg and Hamilton repeats itself there. I suspect those two are going to meet each other on track at some point."

The reference to the Hamilton-Rosberg rivalry, which peaked with their collision at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, is deliberate. Schumacher sees the same ingredients: a younger driver with momentum, an established name under pressure, and a team that may soon have to choose who to back.

Mercedes could make a call within four races

Schumacher raised the possibility that Mercedes could formalise a hierarchy if Antonelli maintains his advantage. "If Kimi manages to maintain this level now, gets through the next three or four races well and stays ahead of George, will a decision come from the team? Do they then think: 'Okay, we have our first driver and we'll race out the season like this?'"

He added a caveat. "Of course, it also depends a bit on what happens behind the Mercedes cars. If those two are so far away from the rest of the field, then the team won't intervene."

But Schumacher's instinct is that the situation will deteriorate regardless. "This certainly has the potential to completely escalate. One thing is certain: George Russell is enormously frustrated, there's no doubt about that. You can tell from him, and you could tell when he took pole: how happy and relieved he was, he simply couldn't repeat it often enough."

Russell's response will define his season

Russell's predicament is that the psychological balance has already shifted. Antonelli arrived as the protégé; he is now the lead act. Russell's reaction in Canada, his relief after a rare qualifying triumph, and the way Schumacher frames his body language all point to a driver who knows the narrative has turned against him.

What happens next depends on whether Russell can stabilise before Barcelona. If Antonelli extends his streak into the European rounds, Mercedes will face a decision it did not expect to make this early. The rookie may not just be the future; he may already be the present. Russell, for his part, must find form quickly, or risk becoming the answer to a trivia question about how quickly a team's hierarchy can flip