user icon
icon

Schumacher Says Verstappen Was Truly Unbelievable at the Nurburgring: "Nobody Else Would Have Dared"

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Schumacher Says Verstappen Was Truly Unbelievable at the Nurburgring: "Nobody Else Would Have Dared"

Ralf Schumacher watched Max Verstappen's performance at the 24 Hours of the Nurburgring and ran out of ways to describe what he saw. The former driver was left shaking his head in admiration at moves that he cannot imagine any other current Formula 1 driver attempting. 

What Schumacher Actually Witnessed 

Verstappen shared the number 3 Mercedes-AMG GT3 with Jules Gounon, Daniel Juncadella, and Lucas Auer and spent much of the race in a direct fight with the sister car driven at various points by Maro Engel. Verstappen's night stint in particular built a meaningful gap over the rest of the field. He overtook on the grass. He attacked on sections where most drivers in a 24-hour race would be managing the situation. 

More about Max Verstappen Herbert Says Verstappen Is Playing Games With His Future Threats and Will Never Actually Leave

Herbert Says Verstappen Is Playing Games With His Future Threats and Will Never Actually Leave

May 20
 Ferrari Reportedly Have a Shortlist of Three to Replace Hamilton: Bearman, Verstappen, or Sainz

Ferrari Reportedly Have a Shortlist of Three to Replace Hamilton: Bearman, Verstappen, or Sainz

May 21

Schumacher spoke about it on the Backstage Boxengasse podcast without attempting to understate what he had seen. "I have to be honest: truly incredible what he produced there. He took every risk. I think nobody else would have dared to do this. He made some moves and even overtook on the grass. Absolutely unbelievable. He was clearly faster than everyone else. Except for Engel, who could honestly match the same pace." 

His Teammates Could Not Live With Him 

Schumacher extended the observation to the performance gap within Verstappen's own crew. "In his team, Juncadella and Auer really stood in his shadow. I think they were falling short by around three seconds. That is quite a significant gap." The gap to his own teammates is the clearest measure of what Verstappen was actually doing, independent of the overall race context. 

What the Nurburgring Proved About Formula 1 

Schumacher's final thought was about what Verstappen's performance communicated to the rest of the motorsport world. "I think he showed everyone up there that he is a Formula 1 driver for a reason. And I think many people came to realise that Formula 1 has a very different status in motorsport." The comment carries an implication: drivers from other categories should not assume the gap can be closed easily, regardless of how good they are in their own discipline.

F1 News Max Verstappen Ralf Schumacher Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
180
2
Ferrari
112
3
McLaren
94
4
Red Bull Racing
30
5
Alpine F1
21
6
Haas F1
18
7
Racing Bulls
14
8
Williams
5
9
Audi
2
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar