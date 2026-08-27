user icon
icon

Why Coulthard thinks Lawson proved his doubters wrong at Zandvoort

<< Return to the news list
Why Coulthard thinks Lawson proved his doubters wrong at Zandvoort

Liam Lawson has earned high praise from former Red Bull driver David Coulthard after filling in for the senior team at Zandvoort, scoring points and showing the maturity that many questioned after his difficult opening stint at Red Bull earlier this season. Coulthard said Lawson's qualifying performance was particularly impressive and reminded the paddock why the Kiwi was given his Formula 1 opportunity in the first place.

Lawson's 2025 season has been turbulent. Christian Horner promoted him from Racing Bulls to replace Sergio Pérez at the end of 2024, choosing the relatively inexperienced New Zealander over Yuki Tsunoda or an external candidate. Lawson failed to score points in his opening two races with the team and was swiftly demoted back to Racing Bulls, with Tsunoda taking his seat. The move raised questions about whether Lawson had squandered his chance at the top level.

More about Liam Lawson Why Red Bull keeps turning to Lawson during Hadjar's recovery

Why Red Bull keeps turning to Lawson during Hadjar's recovery

Aug 27
 Why Red Bull holds the key to Lawson's Williams future

Why Red Bull holds the key to Lawson's Williams future

Aug 5

His return to Zandvoort, however, offered a different narrative. Lawson not only held his own alongside Max Verstappen but also brought home points for Red Bull, a result that appeared to validate the initial faith Horner showed in him. Speaking on the Up To Speed podcast, Coulthard was unequivocal in his assessment. "Liam has done fantastically; I think what he showed in qualifying was really impressive," Coulthard said.

Racing Bulls experience paid dividends

Lawson has competed in 11 races for Racing Bulls this season, accumulating 43 points and demonstrating clear progress from his earlier outings. Coulthard believes that spell back at the junior team has been crucial to his development. "The fact that Red Bull and Racing Bulls had the same engine probably helped enormously with that transition, but I think the maturity of the performance really stood out and reminded us why he got the chance to race in Formula 1," Coulthard explained.

The shared power unit between the two Red Bull-owned outfits has allowed Lawson to retain familiarity with key technical aspects, reducing the variables he had to manage when stepping back into the senior car. That continuity, combined with race experience, appears to have sharpened his racecraft in a way that his initial promotion did not allow time for.

Promise versus delivery

Lawson made his Formula 1 debut in 2023, substituting for the injured Daniel Ricciardo and finishing in the points once. He returned in 2024 to replace Ricciardo again, completing the final six races of the season before earning his Red Bull promotion. His early 2025 struggles, however, cast doubt on whether he was ready for the pressure of a top team.

Coulthard acknowledged those shortcomings but framed Zandvoort as a turning point. "If we want to be critical, we have to admit there have been moments where he hasn't quite lived up to the promise that brought him here, but what he showed last weekend reminded us that he is a quality driver who deserves his place there," the Scot said.

Career stakes remain high

Lawson's situation underscores the volatility of the Red Bull driver programme, where opportunity and demotion can arrive in rapid succession. His Zandvoort performance may not guarantee a permanent return to the senior team, but it has kept his name in contention at a time when his stock had fallen. For a driver who has bounced between seats and roles since 2023, consistency over the remainder of the season will determine whether he can convert flashes of promise into a sustained top-level career.

Coulthard's endorsement carries weight, both as a former Red Bull driver and a respected voice in the paddock. Whether Lawson can build on this momentum will depend on how Red Bull chooses to manage its driver lineup and whether the New Zealander can replicate his Zandvoort form when called upon again.

F1 News David Coulthard Liam Lawson Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

NL Dutch Grand Prix

Local time 

NLDutch Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
425
2
Ferrari
338
3
McLaren
263
4
Red Bull Racing
186
5
Alpine F1
66
6
Racing Bulls
63
7
Haas F1
21
8
Audi
16
9
Williams
11
10
Aston Martin
3
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary
Hungaroring
21 - Aug 23
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary Hungaroring
21 - Aug 23
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
See full schedule

Driver profile

GB David Coulthard -
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Mar 27 1971 (55)
  • Place of b. Twynholm, Kirkcudbrightshire, Scotland, UK, GB
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 1.82 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar