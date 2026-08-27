Liam Lawson has earned high praise from former Red Bull driver David Coulthard after filling in for the senior team at Zandvoort, scoring points and showing the maturity that many questioned after his difficult opening stint at Red Bull earlier this season. Coulthard said Lawson's qualifying performance was particularly impressive and reminded the paddock why the Kiwi was given his Formula 1 opportunity in the first place.

Lawson's 2025 season has been turbulent. Christian Horner promoted him from Racing Bulls to replace Sergio Pérez at the end of 2024, choosing the relatively inexperienced New Zealander over Yuki Tsunoda or an external candidate. Lawson failed to score points in his opening two races with the team and was swiftly demoted back to Racing Bulls, with Tsunoda taking his seat. The move raised questions about whether Lawson had squandered his chance at the top level.

His return to Zandvoort, however, offered a different narrative. Lawson not only held his own alongside Max Verstappen but also brought home points for Red Bull, a result that appeared to validate the initial faith Horner showed in him. Speaking on the Up To Speed podcast, Coulthard was unequivocal in his assessment. "Liam has done fantastically; I think what he showed in qualifying was really impressive," Coulthard said.

Racing Bulls experience paid dividends

Lawson has competed in 11 races for Racing Bulls this season, accumulating 43 points and demonstrating clear progress from his earlier outings. Coulthard believes that spell back at the junior team has been crucial to his development. "The fact that Red Bull and Racing Bulls had the same engine probably helped enormously with that transition, but I think the maturity of the performance really stood out and reminded us why he got the chance to race in Formula 1," Coulthard explained.

The shared power unit between the two Red Bull-owned outfits has allowed Lawson to retain familiarity with key technical aspects, reducing the variables he had to manage when stepping back into the senior car. That continuity, combined with race experience, appears to have sharpened his racecraft in a way that his initial promotion did not allow time for.

Promise versus delivery

Lawson made his Formula 1 debut in 2023, substituting for the injured Daniel Ricciardo and finishing in the points once. He returned in 2024 to replace Ricciardo again, completing the final six races of the season before earning his Red Bull promotion. His early 2025 struggles, however, cast doubt on whether he was ready for the pressure of a top team.

Coulthard acknowledged those shortcomings but framed Zandvoort as a turning point. "If we want to be critical, we have to admit there have been moments where he hasn't quite lived up to the promise that brought him here, but what he showed last weekend reminded us that he is a quality driver who deserves his place there," the Scot said.

Career stakes remain high

Lawson's situation underscores the volatility of the Red Bull driver programme, where opportunity and demotion can arrive in rapid succession. His Zandvoort performance may not guarantee a permanent return to the senior team, but it has kept his name in contention at a time when his stock had fallen. For a driver who has bounced between seats and roles since 2023, consistency over the remainder of the season will determine whether he can convert flashes of promise into a sustained top-level career.

Coulthard's endorsement carries weight, both as a former Red Bull driver and a respected voice in the paddock. Whether Lawson can build on this momentum will depend on how Red Bull chooses to manage its driver lineup and whether the New Zealander can replicate his Zandvoort form when called upon again.