Andrea Kimi Antonelli has admitted he fought back tears the first time he raced wheel-to-wheel against Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, childhood heroes who are now direct rivals in his breakout championship-leading campaign. The 20-year-old Italian, who currently tops the standings with six wins from 12 races, told GQ Italia that those early on-track moments required time to process emotionally.

Born in 2006, the year Fernando Alonso claimed his second world title, Antonelli grew up watching three distinct eras of dominance. Sebastian Vettel, Hamilton and Verstappen shaped the sport during his formative years in karting and junior categories. Yet his ultimate idol came from an earlier generation: Ayrton Senna, who died at Imola in 1994, more than a decade before Antonelli was born.

"Ayrton is always my idol, and I think he always will be," Antonelli said in the interview. The Brazilian's legacy, built on three world championships and a reputation as one of the greatest ever, clearly shaped the young Italian's approach long before he reached F1.

From fan to rival in two years

The emotional weight of racing Hamilton and Verstappen stems from how compressed Antonelli's rise has been. In 2024, he completed his first official F1 session. A year later, he made his race debut. Now, in 2026, he has won half the races and holds a 59-point lead over teammate George Russell and the seven-time champion Hamilton.

"When I was growing up, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were absolutely the drivers I looked up to," Antonelli explained. "The first time I raced with them on track was really moving. It took me a while to process it."

Six wins and a championship lead

Antonelli's opening six race weekends yielded five victories, an extraordinary strike rate for a driver in his first full season. His sixth win has since extended that dominance, putting him firmly in control of the title race. The performances have not only validated Mercedes' decision to promote him but also marked a generational shift in the sport's competitive hierarchy.

Where once he watched Verstappen and Hamilton from a distance, Antonelli now battles them on equal terms. The grid positions and podium spots once occupied exclusively by his idols are now contested. "Those are the moments that stay with you for your entire life," he said, a reflection that captures both the surreal nature of his position and the weight of what he has already achieved.

Career stakes beyond sentiment

Antonelli's emotional honesty offers a window into the psychological shift required when childhood admiration collides with professional competition. Yet the sentiment also underscores the stakes of his campaign. A title in his first full season would place him in rare company and accelerate the narrative that Mercedes have found Hamilton's long-term successor.

His 59-point advantage is substantial but not insurmountable, particularly with Verstappen still on the grid and Russell proving a consistent threat from within the same garage. Antonelli's ability to maintain composure under that pressure, having already navigated the emotional complexity of racing his heroes, will determine whether 2026 becomes a breakthrough season or simply a promising start.