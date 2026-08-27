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Why McLaren's Stella doesn't believe Mercedes money excuse

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Why McLaren's Stella doesn't believe Mercedes money excuse

Andrea Stella expects Mercedes to accelerate its development programme imminently, despite Toto Wolff's insistence that budget cap constraints prevent the team from bringing forward planned upgrades. The McLaren team principal suspects Mercedes is holding back performance deliberately, waiting for the optimal moment to deploy wind tunnel gains that have not yet reached the track.

Mercedes began the season as the dominant force but has seen its advantage eroded through the first half of the campaign. Ferrari and McLaren have each claimed two victories in recent races after introducing new components, while the Silver Arrows have stood still. Wolff told Motorsport after the Dutch Grand Prix that his team simply lacks the financial headroom to respond. "We don't have the money to put developments on the car," Wolff said. "We try to spread that evenly across the season based on our calculations of when we can bring the biggest updates and optimising championship points. But we just can't do what we can't do."

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Stella is not convinced. Speaking with notable scepticism, the Italian said: "I would like to believe you, but I don't actually believe you." His reasoning centres on regulatory space within the cost cap framework. Changes to the 2027 power unit regulations have created an additional three million dollar allowance that teams can utilise in either 2026 or 2027 reporting, effectively creating budget flexibility for development work already underway.

Budget cap flexibility Mercedes can exploit

"All teams will have headroom in their budget cap reporting," Stella explained. "And if I'm not mistaken, it's something like three million that you can use in the 2026 reporting for budget cap calculations. And I'm sure that Mercedes, having seen its rivals more or less raise the level, will now cash in on its development that is undoubtedly ongoing in the background."

The McLaren boss went further, suggesting Mercedes has already developed a significantly faster iteration of its current car in the wind tunnel. "I'm sure the car in the wind tunnel is quite a bit faster than the car they have on track, and that they now want to convert some of this potential into upgrades that reach the actual car," Stella said. His suspicion reflects a broader understanding among rivals that Mercedes' current development pause is tactical rather than financial.

Strategic timing or genuine constraint

Wolff's public statements frame Mercedes' position as one of enforced restraint, spreading limited resources across the season to optimise championship points accumulation. Stella's interpretation is that the German manufacturer is banking development for a decisive push, possibly timed to coincide with circuit characteristics that suit the W16 or a phase of the calendar where rivals are less able to respond.

The three million dollar regulatory credit Stella references stems from the FIA's decision to grant teams additional cost cap relief as they prepare for the 2027 power unit overhaul. Teams can allocate this sum to either 2026 or 2027 accounts, creating a window to front-load development without breaching the cap in the current reporting period. For a manufacturer with Mercedes' infrastructure, that flexibility could translate into a significant performance step if deployed strategically.

McLaren braced for Silver Arrows resurgence

Stella's closing remark carried a tone of resignation rather than confidence. "Of course it would be good if that wasn't the case, but I'd rather not even think about it," he said. The implication is clear: McLaren is operating on the assumption that Mercedes will bring a substantial upgrade package, and soon. Whether that materialises before the final third of the season will determine how seriously Wolff's budget cap protestations should have been taken.

Mercedes has not introduced a major aerodynamic update since the opening races. Ferrari and McLaren, by contrast, have iteratively closed the gap through Barcelona, Silverstone, and Spa upgrades. If Stella is correct, the Silver Arrows have been developing in parallel but holding fire. If Wolff is telling the truth, Mercedes faces a second half of the season fighting with last-generation aerodynamics while rivals continue to evolve.

F1 News Andrea Stella Mercedes McLaren

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IT Andrea Stella -
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  • Country IT
  • Date of b. Feb 22 1971 (55)
  • Place of b. Orvieto, IT
  • Weight 0 kg
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