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George Russell shares engagement news during F1 summer break

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George Russell shares engagement news during F1 summer break

George Russell has announced his engagement to long-term partner Carmen Mundt, confirming the news on social media on Sunday evening. The Mercedes driver, who described himself as in need of a holiday after the Hungarian Grand Prix, proposed during the summer break. Mundt accepted, making them the latest Formula 1 couple to commit to marriage following recent engagements by Charles Leclerc and Alexander Albon.

Russell shared four photographs on Instagram accompanied by heart and ring emojis. The message required no further explanation. Mundt, a frequent presence in the paddock throughout race weekends, has been by Russell's side for several years. The announcement drew immediate congratulations from across the F1 community, with Mercedes, Leclerc, and Albon among those reacting publicly.

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Timing follows difficult opening half of the season

The engagement comes at the end of a frustrating first half of the campaign for Russell. Despite winning two Grands Prix, the 26-year-old has been plagued by reliability issues and finds himself third in the drivers' standings. More concerning for Russell is the performance gap to teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli, the younger Italian who currently leads the world championship. Russell admitted after Hungary that he was ready for a break, and promptly headed to a sunny destination to recharge.

Mundt has become a recognisable figure in the paddock, often seen supporting Russell during race weekends. Her presence at trackside has made her popular among fans, and the couple's relationship has been well-documented over the years. The engagement places them alongside Leclerc, who married earlier this year, and Albon, who also proposed to his partner recently, in what has been a busy season for F1 weddings and engagements.

Championship still mathematically possible

Russell returns to action in the second half of the season with his title hopes still alive, though the gap to Antonelli represents a significant challenge. The Briton must also contend with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who remains a consistent threat. Mercedes have shown flashes of competitive pace this season, with Russell's two victories proof that the W15 is capable of winning on the right weekend. Whether the car can sustain a title challenge over the remaining races remains uncertain.

For now, Russell has chosen to focus on personal happiness during the brief respite. The announcement provides a welcome distraction from the pressures of a championship battle that has so far eluded him. When the season resumes, Russell will hope that his fortunes on track improve to match the positive news off it. The engagement marks a significant personal milestone for a driver still chasing his first world title, but it also underscores the importance of life beyond the cockpit in a sport that demands relentless focus and sacrifice.

F1 News George Russell Mercedes

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Pos
Team
Points
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Mercedes
379
2
Ferrari
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3
McLaren
220
4
Red Bull Racing
177
5
Alpine F1
64
6
Racing Bulls
63
7
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Date
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
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China
Shanghai International Circuit
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Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
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Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
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Spain
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Austria
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Belgium
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Hungary
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
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Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
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Hungary Hungaroring
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Driver profile

GB George Russell 63
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,186
  • Podiums 29
  • Grand Prix 161
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Feb 15 1998 (28)
  • Place of b. King's Lynn, GB
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.85 m
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Mercedes
Mercedes
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