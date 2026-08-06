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Why comparing Verstappen's Red Bull criticism to Schumacher is wrong

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Why comparing Verstappen's Red Bull criticism to Schumacher is wrong

Max Verstappen's public criticism of Red Bull Racing and the current Formula 1 regulations has drawn frequent comparisons to Michael Schumacher's approach during his career. F1 analyst Peter Windsor has rejected the parallel entirely, arguing that the four-time world champion operates in fundamentally different circumstances to those Schumacher faced. Where the German enjoyed competitive machinery for most of his career, Verstappen is now fighting with a Red Bull that no longer consistently challenges for wins.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Windsor emphasised that Schumacher rarely found himself in a situation where he had to drive an underperforming car over a sustained period. The analyst believes Verstappen's willingness to speak out reflects not only frustration with Red Bull's recent decline, but also a broader criticism of the technical regulations that govern the sport.

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Schumacher's competitive advantage

Windsor pointed out that Schumacher spent almost his entire career with top-tier machinery. "Michael had a competitive car for virtually his whole career. When he did criticise, it was usually about a strategic decision or tyres that weren't functioning optimally. It was rarely the car itself that was the problem," Windsor said during the livestream.

Even during Schumacher's final years at Ferrari, when the team struggled to maintain its dominance, Windsor attributes the difficulties primarily to the tyre regulations in place at the time rather than fundamental car deficiencies. Schumacher's subsequent return with Mercedes was a calculated decision, one made with full awareness of the rebuilding project he was joining. That transparency, Windsor argues, left little room for public criticism of the team.

Verstappen faces a different reality

Verstappen's situation stands in stark contrast. Red Bull enjoyed a period of technical supremacy that delivered three consecutive constructors' championships and Verstappen's four drivers' titles. That advantage has evaporated under the current technical regulations, leaving the Dutchman to extract performance from machinery that no longer dominates the field. Windsor believes Verstappen's recent remarks target not only Red Bull's struggles, but the regulatory framework itself.

"Max is in a completely different position. Red Bull had the best car for years, but has lost that advantage under the current technical rules. His comments are not only directed at Red Bull, but also at the regulations themselves," Windsor explained. He added that Verstappen deserves credit for speaking openly about what he perceives as flawed rules. "He is one of the few drivers who dares to say out loud that these regulations are not good. And I think he is right. Because of all the energy and engine management systems, a large part of pure driving skill has been pushed into the background."

Red Bull unlikely to take offence

Windsor does not expect Red Bull to be troubled by Verstappen's candour. The Dutchman continues to extract maximum performance from the car available to him, a quality that insulates him from internal criticism. "I cannot remember a period where Schumacher had to fight with a bad car for a long time just to make Q3. If he had ever ended up in such a situation, he would undoubtedly have made himself heard in his own way too," Windsor concluded.

The comparison between Verstappen and Schumacher may be superficially appealing, but Windsor's analysis underlines a crucial distinction: one driver spoke from a position of strength, the other from necessity. Verstappen's willingness to challenge both his team and the sport's direction may yet prove more consequential than the measured diplomacy of his predecessors.

F1 News Max Verstappen Michael Schumacher Red Bull Racing

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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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Australia Albert Park
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China Shanghai International Circuit
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Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,521
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  • Grand Prix 242
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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Red Bull Racing
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