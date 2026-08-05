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Why Albers thinks Verstappen should tone down his frustrations

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Why Albers thinks Verstappen should tone down his frustrations

Max Verstappen's relentless on-track aggression justifies his status as one of Formula 1's highest earners, but the four-time world champion must learn to temper his public frustrations, according to Christijan Albers. The former F1 driver singled out one trait that separates Verstappen from his rivals, yet cautioned that even Red Bull's lead driver is not without flaws that could damage team morale.

Speaking on De Telegraaf's Formula 1 podcast, Albers referenced Verstappen's overtake on Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix as a defining example of why Red Bull invests so heavily in the Dutchman. When asked whether facing Hamilton added extra motivation, Albers dismissed the notion entirely.

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"That has nothing to do with Hamilton. Max does that with everyone. That is exactly his great strength and also the reason why Red Bull pays him that salary. Every lap, every corner and every braking point he keeps looking for opportunities and keeps fighting to get the maximum out of it," Albers said.

The quality that justifies Verstappen's salary

Albers' assessment underscores what has made Verstappen a rare commodity in modern Formula 1. Where other drivers might consolidate position or manage a race from the front, Verstappen attacks regardless of circumstance. Red Bull's willingness to structure its entire operation around him reflects not just his title haul, but the incremental gains he extracts lap after lap.

For a team that has built its recent dominance on marginal gains and operational precision, Verstappen's refusal to settle is a strategic asset. Albers' observation suggests this mentality extends beyond high-profile duels with Hamilton and into every competitive moment, a consistency that separates elite drivers from merely fast ones.

Public frustration risks team relations

Yet Albers also identified a potential liability in Verstappen's approach to media obligations. The Red Bull driver has openly criticised his RB22 in recent weeks despite improved performance, a pattern Albers believes shows insufficient regard for the workforce behind the car.

"I admire that he always says what he thinks, but sometimes he is so focused on himself that he forgets that there are 21 other drivers who also want to win. In addition, hundreds of people work day and night on that car. Then you should sometimes take that into account a bit more, even though I understand his frustration when the car does not do what he expects," Albers said.

The criticism points to a broader tension within top-tier teams. Verstappen's public candour, while valued by media and fans, risks alienating engineers and strategists whose work he dismisses when results fall short of his expectations. Red Bull has so far absorbed the comments without visible friction, likely because Verstappen remains the team's undisputed number one and holds significant leverage over his post-2026 future.

Red Bull's tolerance has limits

For now, Red Bull appears content to manage Verstappen's frustrations as the cost of retaining a generational talent. The team's current contract structure and Verstappen's central role in technical development afford him unusual freedom to speak bluntly. Whether that tolerance extends indefinitely depends on how Red Bull's competitive position evolves and whether repeated public criticism begins to erode internal cohesion.

Albers' remarks suggest that even Verstappen's most ardent supporters in the Dutch motorsport community recognise the risk. If Red Bull's form continues to improve, the complaints may fade naturally. If not, the question of whether Verstappen's transparency serves the team or undermines it will grow sharper.

F1 News Max Verstappen Christijan Albers Red Bull Racing

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NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
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  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
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