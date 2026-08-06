Andrea Kimi Antonelli leads the world championship in only his second Formula 1 season, but the Mercedes driver still measures himself against the sport's established elite. Speaking to FormulaPassion, the Italian revealed how Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton continue to shape his approach to pressure, self-doubt, and risk. The candid assessment underscores the mental gap Antonelli believes still exists between his current form and the psychological fortitude that defines multiple world champions.

Despite his championship position, Antonelli remains acutely aware of the development work ahead. He credits both Verstappen and Hamilton with teaching him how to operate in the high-scrutiny environment of a frontrunning team, though he acknowledges the confidence gap remains wide.

Blocking out noise and embracing mistakes

Antonelli told FormulaPassion that the most important lesson he has absorbed from his teammate and rival is the ability to shut out external judgement. "The most important thing I've learned from Lewis and Max is not to be guided by opinions from people who don't really know you. There's always criticism, but it's not always constructive. I try not to let that influence me anymore, and not to be afraid of making mistakes."

That mindset shift has been particularly valuable for a driver who entered Formula 1 under intense scrutiny following his promotion from Formula 2. Mercedes placed significant faith in Antonelli by pairing him with Hamilton, and the Italian has had to learn rapidly how to manage both his own expectations and those of a global audience.

The confidence ceiling

Where Antonelli sees the clearest difference between himself and the two champions is in self-assurance. "What I admire about them is the enormous confidence they have when they get in the car. They know exactly what they can do and what the car can deliver in all circumstances. That level of certainty is beautiful to watch and incredibly difficult to reach. That's something I want to grow towards."

The comment reflects a recurring theme in Antonelli's public statements this season. While his raw pace has impressed, he has spoken openly about the psychological adjustment required to perform consistently at the front of the grid. Verstappen and Hamilton both took years to develop the unshakeable belief Antonelli describes, often through difficult seasons and high-stakes defeats.

The 2021 title fight as a template

Antonelli watched the Verstappen-Hamilton championship battle of 2021 from inside the Mercedes programme, and he described it as one of the finest seasons in the sport's history despite the painful conclusion for his team. "As a spectator, that was an incredible championship. Of course the outcome hurt for Mercedes, but if you're honest, they both deserved the title. They were head and shoulders above the rest and made the difference in an impressive way. In the end, it was only about them."

He reserved particular praise for Verstappen's uncompromising racecraft that year. "Sometimes it seemed like Max drove as if every race was his last. All or nothing, without fear. As a driver, that's incredibly inspiring to watch. At the same time, you also need to know when you can take risks. You can't always race that way, but at the right moments, that approach can make the difference."

The remarks position Antonelli as a student of recent Formula 1 history, drawing lessons from a rivalry that defined an era. With a championship lead already in hand, his focus has shifted from proving he belongs in Formula 1 to understanding what separates competitiveness from sustained dominance. Whether he can close the mental gap he identifies will define how long his current advantage lasts.