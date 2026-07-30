Nikola Tsolov, the Bulgarian Formula 2 driver currently leading the championship for Red Bull's junior programme, has named Max Verstappen as his primary inspiration and revealed he regularly watches archival footage of the four-time world champion's junior career to improve his own racecraft. Speaking to Viaplay at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where he drove Verstappen's Mercedes-AMG GT3, Tsolov made clear he sees the Dutchman as the benchmark for what a Red Bull talent can achieve.

Verstappen remains the defining success story of Red Bull's development system, having graduated from the junior team to become the dominant force in Formula 1. For the current generation of Red Bull-backed drivers, that trajectory represents both a template and a challenge. Tsolov, who has won multiple races in the first half of the 2025 Formula 2 season and been linked with a potential seat at Racing Bulls, is acutely aware of the standard set by his predecessor.

Studying Verstappen's junior years

"Max is my biggest inspiration when it comes to racing," Tsolov told Viaplay. "I was also always a big fan of Sebastian Vettel." The comparison is telling. Both Verstappen and Vettel built their reputations on aggressive, decisive racecraft and an ability to extract performance in difficult machinery, qualities Tsolov is evidently trying to absorb.

Direct access to Verstappen, however, is limited. "Max is obviously very busy, so it's hard to keep in contact with him," Tsolov said. "On the other hand, I do watch his onboards a lot. I even go back and watch his old Formula 3 races, to see what he did and why he stood out." The discipline is revealing. Rather than simply admiring Verstappen's current dominance, Tsolov is reverse-engineering the habits and decision-making that made him exceptional before he reached F1.

"I try to pick up the good things, of course," Tsolov added. "The rest, that raw speed, you either have it or you don't." The distinction matters. Tsolov is not claiming he can replicate Verstappen's instinct, only that he can learn the technical and tactical elements that complemented it.

Racing Bulls link and F1 ambitions

Tsolov's goals are measured but clear. "I want to reach Formula 1, and from there we'll see what's possible and what's not," he said. "We all want to become world champion in the end. I'm just taking it step by step. I try to stay realistic, because things can change from one day to the next. Expectations are high, but you have to keep a cool head and stay humble."

The 19-year-old's approach reflects the pressure Red Bull juniors face. The pathway is well-defined, but so are the consequences of underperformance. Verstappen's presence at the top of the organisation is both motivating and intimidating; few drivers will ever match his trajectory, but all are measured against it.

Championship fight and future options

Tsolov's current form has put him in contention for Red Bull's next F1 promotion. Leading the Formula 2 standings midway through the season, he has positioned himself as a credible candidate for a Racing Bulls seat should the team choose to refresh its lineup. Red Bull has historically rewarded junior dominance with opportunity, though recent seasons have also shown the organisation's willingness to look outside its academy when necessary.

For now, Tsolov's focus remains on maintaining his championship lead and continuing to study the driver who represents the ultimate Red Bull success story. Whether he can follow Verstappen's path from junior standout to grand prix winner will depend on results, timing, and the kind of raw speed he acknowledges cannot simply be learned from onboard footage.