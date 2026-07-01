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Why McLaren expected Red Bull's sudden return to form

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Why McLaren expected Red Bull's sudden return to form

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella says Red Bull's improved performance in Austria was entirely predictable, given the scale of the upgrade package the Milton Keynes squad introduced at the Red Bull Ring. Max Verstappen fought for victory last weekend, eventually finishing second behind George Russell after recovering from fifth on the grid following a qualifying crash. The result marked his strongest showing of the season and raised questions about whether Red Bull has regained its competitive edge over the reigning constructors' champions.

Red Bull arrived in Austria with a substantial development package, though the team struggled through three difficult practice sessions before finding form in qualifying and race trim. Verstappen's charge through the field put pressure on Russell throughout the grand prix, suggesting the upgrades had delivered tangible gains. Rival teams took note, but at McLaren, the response has been measured rather than alarmed.

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Updates drive performance swings

Speaking to international media after the Austrian Grand Prix, Stella framed Red Bull's resurgence as part of a broader pattern that has defined the 2025 season. "This year, the pattern of who is most competitive when appears fairly consistent," Stella said. "The only exception we see is when teams bring updates to their cars. It doesn't surprise me at all that Red Bull is now in the fight for victory, because when you look at the amount of development they introduced here in Austria, it's no surprise they've gained a few tenths of a second."

The comment reflects a pragmatic view of the current competitive order, one in which performance swings are tied directly to upgrade cycles rather than sudden breakthroughs in setup or strategy. Red Bull's Austria package represented one of their most ambitious development pushes of the season, and Stella's assessment suggests McLaren had anticipated the impact.

McLaren's deficit quantified

What may concern McLaren more than Red Bull's progress is the clarity with which Stella outlined his own team's shortfall. "We know on our side that we are probably three to four tenths of a second short, and we see that in both qualifying and the race," he said. "We see almost the same pattern across different circuits. It's a very consistent picture, and at this moment we know exactly what we need to do."

That consistency is revealing. A deficit that repeats across varied circuit characteristics points to a fundamental limitation in the MCL39, rather than track-specific weaknesses. Austria's high-speed layout and relatively short lap time amplified the gap, but Stella's remarks suggest the issue is systemic. McLaren dominated the second half of 2024 and carried that momentum into the early part of this season, but the development war has now swung in Red Bull's favour.

The development race intensifies

Stella's confidence that McLaren knows what needs to be done will be tested in the coming rounds. The team has historically been methodical in its upgrade approach, but the margin for delay is narrowing. Red Bull has demonstrated that a well-executed package can restore competitiveness within a single weekend. Ferrari and Mercedes remain in contention as well, meaning McLaren cannot afford to wait until the summer break to respond.

Verstappen's Austria drive, combined with Red Bull's visible uplift, has shifted the dynamic at the front. McLaren remains well-placed in both championships, but the window in which they held a clear performance advantage appears to have closed. The next phase of the season will determine whether Stella's team can translate their understanding of the deficit into tangible gains on track, or whether Red Bull's upgrade momentum will carry them back to the front of the field.

F1 News Andrea Stella McLaren Red Bull Racing

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IT Andrea Stella -
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  • Country IT
  • Date of b. Feb 22 1971 (55)
  • Place of b. Orvieto, IT
  • Weight 0 kg
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