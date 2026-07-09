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McLaren plans major upgrade push to close on Mercedes

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McLaren plans major upgrade push to close on Mercedes

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has confirmed the reigning constructors' champions will deploy a substantial upgrade package before and after the summer break, targeting a deficit that has reached 154 points behind Mercedes. The Woking squad has yet to win a race in what has become a difficult defence of their 2025 title, with Ferrari also closing from behind and the team now facing a two-front battle to salvage second in the standings.

The admission carries significance beyond McLaren's immediate predicament. A renewed McLaren closing on Mercedes would reshape the competitive order heading into the final third of the season, and potentially influence the calculation Max Verstappen and other drivers make when evaluating team options for 2027 and beyond. Stella's confidence in the upgrade pathway suggests McLaren has identified where its 2026 car concept went wrong, but the timing leaves little margin before the championship picture hardens.

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Upgrades split across summer break

Stella told media that McLaren's development programme is now split into two phases. "Our goal is to close the gap with a new series of upgrades. We want to introduce part of them before the summer break, while the rest should follow immediately after," he said. The staggered rollout reflects the complexity of validating aero gains under the current regulations, where correlation between wind tunnel, CFD and track has been a persistent challenge across the grid.

The Italian added that McLaren has now found aerodynamic direction after an uncertain start to the year. "We know which path we need to take. Development is proceeding more stably than last year, and I expect we can take another step with the next upgrades. Hopefully our competitors won't have extended their lead even further by then." That caveat underscores McLaren's core problem: they are not racing the clock alone.

2025 development phase cost crucial time

Stella traced the current deficit back to a specific period during the development of the 2026 car in 2025. "Now that we better understand how the 2026 cars are evolving, we can also see where we lost time. During a certain phase last year, we simply didn't make the progress we wanted, and we're now trying to make up that difference during the season."

The remark offers rare insight into how a title-winning team can lose its edge. McLaren's 2025 championship was built on consistency and late-season form, but the decision-making around concept freeze and resource allocation appears to have misfired as the team transitioned to 2026. Ferrari, by contrast, has been gaining steadily, suggesting they executed that transition window more effectively.

Aerodynamics the sole performance lever

Stella made clear that aerodynamic development has become the dominant factor in the current competitive cycle. "Aerodynamic development determines almost everything right now. That's true not just for McLaren, but for the entire grid. In mechanical terms or with setup, the performance gains are much smaller. That's why almost every team will focus mainly on new aerodynamic components in the coming months."

The observation is significant for Verstappen, whose Red Bull has struggled with aero balance for much of the season. If the championship order is determined purely by who extracts the most from aerodynamic updates over the next eight weeks, then McLaren's clarity of direction could make them a more appealing proposition than their current standing suggests. But only if the upgrades deliver. Stella's optimism will be tested in Hungary and Belgium, where McLaren must prove it has not only found the right development path, but can execute it faster than the teams ahead.

F1 News Andrea Stella McLaren

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
333
2
Ferrari
255
3
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179
4
Red Bull Racing
128
5
Alpine F1
63
6
Racing Bulls
56
7
Haas F1
21
8
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11
9
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6
10
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1
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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13 - Mar 15
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Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
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Driver profile

IT Andrea Stella -
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  • Country IT
  • Date of b. Feb 22 1971 (55)
  • Place of b. Orvieto, IT
  • Weight 0 kg
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