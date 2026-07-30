Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says he has no intention of silencing Max Verstappen despite the world champion's increasingly vocal criticism of the sport's technical regulations. Speaking to De Telegraaf, Domenicali acknowledged the driver's frustrations with the current power unit formula but made clear he prefers to keep such conversations behind closed doors. The remarks follow months of public dissatisfaction from Verstappen and other drivers over rule changes that have fundamentally altered how races are driven.

Verstappen has been the most outspoken critic of the revised power unit regulations introduced this season, which mandate a 50-50 split between electric and combustion power. The Dutchman has repeatedly complained that the increased reliance on battery management prevents drivers from pushing flat-out, arguing that energy conservation has compromised the racing spectacle. His comments have drawn attention not just for their content but for their directness, a rarity in a paddock where most choose diplomatic language when addressing the sport's leadership.

Domenicali held extensive talks with Verstappen during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, where the reigning champion once again aired his grievances about the state of the sport. The Italian insists their relationship remains strong and that he understands what matters to his biggest star. "We are not here to silence the drivers," Domenicali told De Telegraaf. "Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but I prefer to keep the content of our conversations private."

Domenicali's preference for internal dialogue

While Domenicali defends Verstappen's right to speak publicly, he made clear that he would handle such matters differently. His position reflects a broader tension within F1 between sporting authenticity and commercial polish. Verstappen's blunt assessments risk undermining the narrative that F1 is in rude health, yet attempting to muzzle him would generate far worse headlines. Domenicali's response walks that line carefully, acknowledging dissent while emphasising the sport's broader success.

"I look at what is best for our sport," Domenicali continued. "And our position is better than ever. Ultimately, nobody is bigger than the sport." That final remark, while diplomatic, carries an edge. Verstappen may be the dominant driver of his generation, but Domenicali is reminding him and the paddock that F1's commercial engine does not depend on any single figure, however marketable.

The commercial argument versus on-track reality

Domenicali's defence of the sport's health rests on metrics that are difficult to dispute. Race weekends continue to sell out, television audiences are still climbing, and sponsor interest has never been stronger. F1's American expansion, Netflix-fuelled growth, and diversified revenue streams have transformed it into a commercial juggernaut. From a business perspective, Domenicali's optimism is justified.

But commercial success and sporting quality are not the same thing, and Verstappen's criticisms address the latter. Drivers complain that battery management has turned races into conservation exercises, reducing wheel-to-wheel combat and limiting their ability to attack at will. For purists and competitors alike, the regulatory pendulum has swung too far towards efficiency at the expense of spectacle. Domenicali's insistence that everything is fine rings hollow to those in the cockpit.

Rule changes on the horizon

The FIA has already signalled that it will address some of these concerns in future regulation cycles. The rigid 50-50 power split between electric and combustion components is set to be phased out gradually, giving drivers more freedom to deploy power as they see fit. Whether that shift will satisfy Verstappen and his peers remains to be seen, but it does represent a concession that the current formula has not landed as intended.

Domenicali's willingness to let Verstappen air his frustrations publicly, even as he personally prefers discretion, suggests F1's leadership understands the value of authenticity in an era of scripted content. Verstappen's complaints may be uncomfortable, but they also reinforce his credibility as a competitor who cares more about racing than diplomacy. For now, Domenicali appears content to absorb the criticism while pointing to sold-out grandstands as proof that F1's broader trajectory remains upward.