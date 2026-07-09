Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has insisted that the sport's leadership is taking Max Verstappen's criticism of the 2025 regulations seriously, describing the four-time world champion as a key ambassador whose feedback cannot be ignored. Verstappen has spent recent months voicing frustration over the new aerodynamic and power unit rules, even hinting at an early retirement if the issues persist. Domenicali told Sky Sports that dismissing such input would be a "big mistake", though he stopped short of endorsing the Dutchman's call to scrap the regulations entirely.

The new technical rules introduced this season have sparked widespread discontent among drivers. Increased reliance on battery deployment has forced drivers to manage energy more conservatively, often losing significant speed as batteries drain and requiring mid-corner harvesting to recharge. Verstappen has been the most vocal critic, and his ongoing reluctance to commit to his long-term future has added weight to his complaints. While the FIA announced adjustments after early-season backlash, problems resurfaced at Silverstone last weekend, reigniting debate over whether the changes go far enough.

An open dialogue, not a one-way complaint

Domenicali framed Verstappen's criticism not as a crisis but as part of an ongoing conversation between drivers and leadership. "Max is without doubt a very important person and a key ambassador of what we are building," the Italian said. "It would be a big mistake not to listen to him." He emphasised that the relationship is collaborative rather than adversarial, describing Formula 1 as a single ecosystem in which drivers have every right to identify areas for improvement. "Our job is to make sure we find the right balance in everything we do," Domenicali added.

The CEO stressed that Verstappen is not alone in raising concerns. "What we have shown together with the FIA in recent months is that it is important to listen to what the drivers, not just Max, are highlighting as points where the sport can be improved," he said. "That does not mean there are worries, but rather that we want to improve." The distinction is significant. Domenicali is positioning driver feedback as a sign of the sport's responsiveness, not evidence of regulatory failure.

Defending the spectacle amid driver frustration

While acknowledging the value of driver input, Domenicali pushed back against the more severe criticisms. "If you look at what we were talking about at the start of the year, it sometimes seemed like people were thinking, 'What is this all about?' But in the end we are just seeing great races and a fierce battle," he said. The comment reflects a tension at the heart of the current debate: whether the spectacle for fans should outweigh the satisfaction of drivers who feel constrained by energy management rather than pure speed.

Verstappen's stance carries particular weight because of his status and his willingness to walk away. Red Bull has publicly supported his complaints, and rival drivers have echoed similar frustrations, though few have matched his bluntness. Domenicali's measured response suggests F1's leadership is walking a line between validating concerns and defending the direction of the sport, particularly as the regulations were designed to improve racing and reduce costs. Whether that balance holds will depend on how quickly meaningful changes can be implemented, and whether Verstappen sees enough progress to remain committed beyond his current contract.