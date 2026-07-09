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Why Montoya wants the FIA to rewrite track limits rules after Antonelli penalty

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Why Montoya wants the FIA to rewrite track limits rules after Antonelli penalty

Juan Pablo Montoya has urged the FIA to revise its track limits rules after Andrea Kimi Antonelli was handed time penalties at the British Grand Prix despite a technical failure forcing him off track. The Mercedes driver lost a potential victory at Silverstone and finished 15th after being sanctioned for exceeding track limits multiple times while battling mechanical issues. Montoya argues the regulations fail to distinguish between deliberate corner-cutting and involuntary excursions caused by car failure, a distinction that could reshape how stewards police race weekends.

Antonelli had been hunting down race leader Charles Leclerc when a component failure on his Mercedes sent him off circuit repeatedly. The resulting penalties dropped him from a podium position to outside the points, costing him valuable championship ground. Mercedes questioned the fairness of punishing a driver for incidents beyond his control, a protest that has now found support from one of F1's most outspoken former drivers.

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The core problem with current enforcement

Speaking on F1 TV, Montoya identified what he sees as a fundamental flaw in how track limits are currently adjudicated. "One point Mercedes rightly raises is that track limits need to be examined more carefully," the Colombian said. "If you exceed the limit but lose time by going wide, they really shouldn't treat that as an infringement."

The current system operates on a binary principle: white line exceeded equals penalty, regardless of circumstance or outcome. That approach was designed to remove subjectivity and streamline stewarding decisions across a 24-race calendar. In practice, however, it creates situations where drivers are sanctioned despite gaining no competitive advantage, something that sits uneasily with the sport's sporting ethos. Montoya's intervention reflects a broader unease in the paddock about rules that prioritise administrative clarity over racing logic.

Montoya's proposed solution

Montoya has put forward a specific alternative framework. "There should be a rule stating that exceeding track limits is only penalised if you can gain an advantage from it," he explained. "If you go off there and go faster as a result, that should be seen as a track limits violation. But if something genuinely goes wrong with the car and you get a penalty despite gaining no advantage, that really shouldn't happen."

The proposal would require stewards to assess intent and outcome rather than simply policing the white line. That adds complexity, but it also restores discretion to officials who currently have little room to interpret context. Similar principles already exist elsewhere in the sporting code: causing a collision, for instance, is judged on culpability and consequence, not purely on the fact of contact. Applying that logic to track limits would represent a philosophical shift, one that prioritises competitive fairness over procedural uniformity.

Broader implications for the championship

The Silverstone incident did not derail Antonelli's title challenge. He still leads the drivers' standings on 179 points, 25 clear of Mercedes teammate George Russell. But the margin could have been wider, and the precedent lingers. As technical complexity increases and reliability windows narrow, more drivers are likely to find themselves punished for car failures rather than driving errors. The question facing the FIA is whether its regulations should evolve to reflect that reality.

Track limits have become one of the most contentious regulatory areas in modern F1, with some circuits issuing dozens of warnings per race weekend. The FIA introduced automated detection systems in recent seasons to reduce inconsistency, but automation cannot yet assess context. Montoya's suggestion would require a return to human judgment, a move that carries its own risks. Whether the governing body is willing to reintroduce that degree of interpretation remains to be seen, but the debate over Antonelli's penalties has exposed a gap between the letter of the law and the spirit of competition that will not easily be ignored.

F1 News Juan Pablo Montoya Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

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Spain
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Spain Circuit de Catalunya
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Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
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China Shanghai International Circuit
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Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
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Driver profile

CO Juan Pablo Montoya -
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  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country CO
  • Date of b. Sep 20 1975 (50)
  • Place of b. Bogotá, Colombia, CO
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 1.68 m
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Mercedes
Mercedes
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