George Russell finished second at the British Grand Prix, but Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff insists the result flatters the Briton's weekend. Wolff acknowledged that Russell struggled with his W17 throughout the Silverstone event and never came close to matching the pace of teammate Kimi Antonelli, who won the sprint race and claimed pole position. Russell's podium came via strategic opportunism during a late Safety Car, not outright speed, and the admission underscores a growing performance gap within the Mercedes garage.

Russell qualified only fourth and spent much of the grand prix off the pace before inheriting second when rivals pitted under caution. The 26-year-old himself admitted post-race that he felt the podium was somewhat undeserved, a rare moment of candour that Wolff has now reinforced with technical detail.

Wolff identifies confidence and setup issues

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, Wolff framed Russell's difficulties as a compound problem of car setup, straight-line speed deficits, and psychological disconnect. "I'm incredibly happy for George and the whole team. He's had a few difficult weekends and simply doesn't feel at one with the car. We also had problems with top speed, and that certainly didn't help," Wolff said.

The Austrian stressed that driver confidence is not a soft variable but a performance prerequisite. "Sometimes a driver just needs to feel comfortable in the car, and that's not the case with George at the moment. That's exactly why the second place at Silverstone makes me even more satisfied," he added. The implication is clear: Russell extracted a result that exceeded the underlying performance of his package, but the root causes remain unresolved.

Strategic gamble rescues podium finish

Russell's race was further complicated by a slow puncture, yet Mercedes' decision to leave him out during the Safety Car period while others pitted allowed him to leapfrog Lewis Hamilton into second. The move was textbook risk management, converting track position into a result that might otherwise have been a fourth or fifth place finish. Wolff praised the execution but made no attempt to overstate what it represented in competitive terms.

Antonelli, by contrast, controlled the weekend from the front, underlining the disparity in form and setup direction between the two Mercedes drivers. Russell has now gone multiple events without matching his younger teammate's raw pace, raising questions about whether his side of the garage has veered down an unproductive development path or whether the issue lies deeper in his adaptation to the W17's characteristics.

Title hopes hinge on resolving underlying problems

Wolff refused to write Russell off in the championship fight, noting that both he and Antonelli have experienced swings in fortune this season. "He remains in the fight. Both George and Kimi have had bad luck and good luck this season. The championship is long, and he has to keep believing. We mainly need to solve the small problems in the car that are currently bothering him," Wolff said.

Mercedes now heads into a short break before races in Belgium and Hungary, where the team will attempt to recalibrate Russell's setup window and restore parity within the squad. The Silverstone podium buys time, but it does not resolve the fact that Russell is currently operating a step behind his teammate in both confidence and mechanical grip. Whether that gap can be closed before the championship battle intensifies will define the second half of his season.