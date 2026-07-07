Max Verstappen is closer to leaving Red Bull Racing than at any point since his dominant championship run ended, but the timing of his contract clause may have trapped him in a deteriorating situation. The four-time world champion's furious reaction to a rear wing failure at Silverstone, which triggered a crash and a DNF, has exposed the limits of his contractual leverage. With George Russell's second-place finish at the British Grand Prix, Verstappen's 78-point deficit to Russell now places him outside the top two in the championship standings. That gap is insurmountable before the summer break, which means the performance clause in his Red Bull contract, reportedly allowing him to exit if he is not in the top two by mid-season, has technically expired. Verstappen is entitled to leave after eleven seasons at Red Bull, but the practical reality is more complicated. His father Jos Verstappen and manager Raymond Vermeulen have already held talks with Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies and CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, but the options for a 2027 move remain limited.

The contract clause Verstappen failed to trigger

Verstappen's contract with Red Bull runs through 2028, but it contains a performance-based exit clause tied to his championship position at the summer break. According to sources close to the team, Verstappen could terminate the deal if he falls outside the top two in the standings by the time the mid-season pause begins. Russell's podium finish at Silverstone, combined with Verstappen's DNF, has mathematically sealed that outcome. The clause was designed to protect Verstappen from being locked into a non-competitive car, but it was written under the assumption that Red Bull would remain a front-running team. That assumption no longer holds. The RB21 has been plagued by recurring aerodynamic instability, and the rear wing issue that caused Verstappen's crash at Silverstone is the latest in a series of technical failures that have undermined the team's championship challenge.

Where Verstappen could realistically go

The problem for Verstappen is that the top teams have closed their doors. Mercedes, McLaren, and Ferrari have all publicly committed to their current driver lineups. Toto Wolff, Mercedes team principal, stated that he is satisfied with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, who will partner Russell in 2026. Zak Brown, McLaren CEO, has expressed confidence in Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Ferrari has extended Charles Leclerc's contract and confirmed that Lewis Hamilton will remain with the team beyond 2026. A move for Verstappen in 2027 would require one of those teams to break up a pairing that is either working or has yet to be tested. Aston Martin and Alpine are the only realistic alternatives, but neither is in a position to challenge for championships in the near term. Verstappen briefly floated the idea of a sabbatical, but he has since made it clear that he intends to continue racing in Formula 1. That leaves him with a narrowing set of options.

Why 2028 is the more likely exit window

If Red Bull continues to struggle in 2027, Verstappen's most realistic departure window is 2028. By then, McLaren will have completed its structural overhaul, and Gianpiero Lambiase, Verstappen's long-time race engineer, is expected to join the team. Lambiase's move to McLaren has been reported by multiple sources, and his presence there could provide Verstappen with the technical continuity he values. McLaren's current trajectory suggests it will be in a position to compete for championships by 2028, especially if the FIA's planned regulation changes favour its aerodynamic philosophy. Ferrari and Mercedes remain longer-term possibilities, but both are locked into multi-year driver commitments that would need to unravel first. Verstappen's frustration is real, but his contractual position is weaker than it appeared. He is entitled to leave Red Bull, but he may have to wait longer than he or his camp expected. The performance clause was a safeguard against a mediocre car, but it did not account for a collapse this sudden or this complete. Verstappen's next move will depend less on his contract and more on whether a top team decides it cannot afford to let him wait any longer.