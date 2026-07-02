Former grand prix winner Jean Alesi has delivered a scathing assessment of FIA race control following Max Verstappen's qualifying crash in Austria, where officials initially displayed only a single yellow flag despite the stricken Red Bull sitting trackside. The decision allowed George Russell to improve his lap time and claim pole position, prompting Alesi to invoke the sport's darkest safety failures and question whether lessons from fatal accidents have been forgotten.

Verstappen crashed heavily at the penultimate corner late in qualifying. With the session nearing its end, race control opted against a red flag. Russell, still on a flying lap, encountered a single yellow flag at the scene, lifted briefly, and secured pole. Only after the Mercedes passed the wreckage did double waved yellows appear. The inconsistency has reignited debate over safety protocols and whether competitive imperatives are overriding driver protection.

Verstappen himself only learned of the single yellow after the session. He described the situation as bizarre but stopped short of launching a full critique. Few drivers publicly joined him. That silence has frustrated Alesi, who raced in an era when safety standards were far less rigorous and tragedies far more common.

Alesi invokes Senna and Bianchi tragedies

Speaking to Corriere della Sera, Alesi did not mince words. "It was a race decided by a distorted qualifying session," he said. "Not through any fault of Russell, who was the only one to understand a paradoxical and absurd situation." The Frenchman reserved his anger for race control. "That there was no red flag while a crashed car sat trackside genuinely gives me goosebumps. It sends a terrible message to everyone racing in Formula 1, especially the younger drivers."

Alesi then drew a stark comparison to the sport's most painful chapters. "I remind them of the safety battle drivers fought after the deaths of Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna," he said. "It is not about adapting to race control's attitude, but demanding that these situations simply never happen again. It is as if the tragedy with Jules Bianchi never took place. It is scandalous."

What the incident reveals about modern race control

Bianchi's death in 2014, caused by a collision with recovery machinery under yellow flags in wet conditions, prompted sweeping changes to F1 safety policy, including the widespread use of the virtual safety car and stricter protocols for trackside equipment. Alesi's invocation of that accident suggests he believes the FIA has grown complacent. His reference to Imola 1994, when Senna and Ratzenberger died within 24 hours, underscores the generational gap between drivers who raced in that era and those who have only known the modern safety net.

Russell went on to win the Austrian Grand Prix. Verstappen, starting fifth after the crash, recovered to finish second and applied sustained pressure to the race leader. The result masked the underlying controversy, but Alesi's intervention ensures the debate will not fade quickly.

Where the FIA goes from here

The FIA has not issued a formal response to Alesi's comments. Race control's decision to avoid a red flag may have been influenced by the timing of Verstappen's crash, with only seconds remaining in the session. Yet that pragmatism sits uneasily alongside the zero-tolerance safety culture the sport has championed since 2014. Whether the governing body reviews its yellow flag deployment protocols, or whether this becomes another footnote in a season already marked by regulatory friction, will depend on how loudly the paddock echoes Alesi's concerns.