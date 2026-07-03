Lewis Hamilton has echoed Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso's concerns about the 2025 power unit regulations, warning that Silverstone's long straights will expose fundamental problems with battery deployment. The seven-time champion told the pre-race press conference that drivers may run with no hybrid assistance for large sections of the lap, potentially doubling the performance deficit on certain corners and reducing iconic flat-out sections to "one long, boring straight".

Hamilton's intervention adds significant weight to criticism already voiced by Verstappen and Alonso. The regulations introduced this season have increased the role of the battery in the power unit architecture, but the trade-off has been severe: drivers lose considerable top speed at the end of straights and can no longer push flat through high-speed corners. The FIA has announced regulatory adjustments, but they will not arrive in time for this weekend's British Grand Prix.

Silverstone's layout, with its extended full-throttle zones and minimal braking opportunities, will test the deployment shortfall more acutely than any circuit so far this season. Hamilton made clear that the issue is not team-specific but systemic. "It's not that I don't have confidence for this weekend, but it simply comes down to the fact we have such long straights here," he said. "I think this weekend is going to be unprecedented when it comes to deployment. All the drivers are talking about it. We've already discussed in our group chat how dramatic the power situation will be on this circuit."

Battery drain and regeneration imbalance

The root cause, Hamilton explained, is a mismatch between energy consumption and regeneration. "Our battery simply runs out and there are only a few corners to recharge it," he said. "That means the battery will just be switched off for a large part of the lap, and that's probably what we're going to struggle with the most. Our deficit could easily become twice as big because of that."

The performance impact will be felt not only on the straights but through Silverstone's signature high-speed sections. Hamilton singled out Copse, the flat-out right-hander that opens the lap, as a bellwether for the problem. "Honestly, I think it's going to have a really massive effect," he said. "If you look at the speeds, we're already starting to lose power entering Copse. Normally the engine screams as you turn in and you're fighting with everything you've got as you go flat through there."

Downshifting through flat-out corners

Instead of the traditional full-throttle experience, drivers will be forced into unusual countermeasures. "This year the power is going to drop off," Hamilton continued. "We'll probably have to downshift from eighth to seventh gear, purely to keep the engine revs up. It's basically going to be one long, boring straight from Turn 9 to Turn 10 without deployment."

The sentiment aligns with Verstappen's blunt assessment earlier in the week and Alonso's remarks about the racing product suffering under the new technical framework. Hamilton's comments carry particular resonance given his experience at Silverstone, where he has won a record eight times. His warning that the deficit could double suggests not only a spectacle issue but a competitive imbalance that could widen gaps between teams unable to optimise the limited regeneration windows available.

FIA response awaited

While the governing body has committed to addressing the deployment shortfall with mid-season changes, the specifics remain unclear. The challenge is not simply recalibrating battery capacity but rethinking the energy recovery architecture in a way that preserves the hybrid era's efficiency mandate without neutering performance. Hamilton's framing of the issue as a shared concern across the driver group chat underscores the breadth of dissatisfaction.

Whether Silverstone becomes the tipping point for accelerated regulatory intervention will depend on how visibly the problem manifests on Sunday. If lap times through Copse and Maggotts-Becketts drop significantly, and if overtaking becomes even more difficult due to reduced straight-line speed differentials, the pressure on the FIA to act before the next European swing will intensify. Hamilton's prediction of an "unprecedented" deployment crisis suggests the British Grand Prix may serve less as a celebration of high-speed racing and more as a public stress test of regulations that were not designed with circuits like Silverstone in mind.