Max Verstappen's future at Red Bull remains unresolved after an internal contract deadline passed without public confirmation of his intentions, according to German media outlet F1-Insider. The four-time world champion is contracted through 2028 but holds performance-related exit clauses that would allow him to leave after this season. Red Bull is now considering offering Verstappen an equity stake in the team to secure his commitment beyond 2026, a measure that underscores the gravity of the situation in Milton Keynes.

The Austrian Grand Prix reignited speculation around Verstappen's future. F1-Insider reports that his management has held exploratory discussions with McLaren, while Mercedes appears a less likely destination following contract extensions for George Russell and the signing of Andrea Kimi Antonelli. Red Bull's vulnerability is clear: losing Verstappen would not only strip the team of its most marketable asset but also signal a competitive decline at a critical juncture ahead of the 2026 regulatory reset.

Verstappen does not have to formally declare his decision until October, despite the lapse of Red Bull's preferred internal deadline. That timeline leaves the team in limbo for months, unable to commit fully to 2026 planning or pursue credible alternatives. The equity proposal, reportedly floated previously by former team principal Christian Horner before his departure in 2025, would represent a significant shift in Red Bull's ownership structure and acknowledge Verstappen's influence as more than just a driver.

Austria upgrades offer tactical reprieve

Red Bull's revised aerodynamic package at the Red Bull Ring provided a performance lift that had been absent for much of the season. Verstappen finished second behind George Russell, his best result in several races, and was competitive for victory throughout the weekend. The upgrades suggest the team has arrested its slide relative to McLaren and Mercedes, though whether that trajectory can be sustained remains uncertain.

Verstappen currently sits seventh in the drivers' championship, a position that would have been unthinkable during Red Bull's dominant 2022 and 2023 campaigns. The gap to the leaders is substantial, and while one strong weekend does not reverse a season, it does provide Red Bull with tangible evidence that its development direction is no longer misdirected.

Equity gambit reflects structural shift

Offering shares to a driver is rare in modern Formula 1, though not without precedent. Niki Lauda held a stake in his own team in the 1980s, and Lewis Hamilton has publicly discussed his desire for ownership opportunities. For Verstappen, equity would tie his financial future to Red Bull's commercial and competitive performance, creating alignment that a salary alone cannot achieve. It would also complicate any future exit, binding him to the organisation in ways that transcend a standard driver contract.

Whether Verstappen finds that proposition appealing depends on his assessment of Red Bull's 2026 prospects. The team has struggled with the current ground-effect regulations compared to its pre-2022 form, and the impending engine and chassis changes represent both risk and opportunity. McLaren and Mercedes, by contrast, offer proven recent competitiveness, though neither guarantees sustained superiority.

October deadline looms over championship fight

Red Bull faces a dual challenge: convince Verstappen it can return to title contention while navigating a season in which that claim is being tested in real time. Every race between now and October serves as evidence for or against the team's pitch. A return to consistent podiums and victories strengthens Red Bull's hand; further missteps push Verstappen closer to the exit.

The equity proposal signals that Red Bull understands the stakes. Retaining Verstappen is no longer a matter of outbidding rivals on salary or technical assurances. It requires redefining the relationship itself, offering a seat at the table rather than just in the cockpit. Whether that is enough will become clear in the autumn, when Verstappen must decide whether Red Bull's future aligns with his own ambitions.