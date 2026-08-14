Cadillac has appointed Marcin Budkowski as its new team principal, bringing in a senior figure who witnessed Ferrari's dominance during the Michael Schumacher era first-hand. The 49-year-old replaces Graeme Lowdon in what the American team describes as a planned leadership transition. Budkowski's arrival signals Cadillac's intent to accelerate its development as F1's newest entrant, drawing on experience from the sport's most successful teams.

Budkowski began his F1 career at Prost in 2001 before spells at Ferrari, McLaren and Alpine. His five years at Maranello between 2002 and 2007 coincided with three of Schumacher's world titles and left a lasting impression on his understanding of what separates podium finishers from serial winners. Cadillac will need that insight as it seeks to establish itself beyond the back of the grid.

The Monday morning that defined winning culture

In an interview with AUTOHebdo, Budkowski recalled the culture shock of arriving at Ferrari from the struggling Prost team. "A week after I started at Ferrari, there was already a Grand Prix and the team won. When I came into the office on Monday, everyone went straight to their computers to keep working. At Prost, we'd celebrate a few points in a café in Versailles. At Ferrari, the immediate focus was on what needed to improve," he said.

That relentless mindset came from the top. Jean Todt and Ross Brawn, the architects of Ferrari's most dominant period, ensured victories were treated as baseline expectations rather than achievements. "After a win, there was a short debrief. Jean Todt and Ross Brawn thanked us and congratulated the team, but above all emphasised that it still wasn't enough. Sometimes it felt more like a stern reprimand than a celebration. Todt taught me how much dedication and commitment it takes to win in Formula 1," Budkowski explained.

From diffuser design to title-winning concepts

Budkowski's role at Ferrari expanded as the team's success continued. In 2004 he worked on the rear of the car, including the diffuser, suspension and brake ducts. Two years later he moved to the concept group responsible for designing the following season's car. That progression mirrored the team's own evolution from raw performance to sustained technical innovation.

By 2007, Budkowski had left for McLaren, but the car he helped conceive at Ferrari carried Kimi Räikkönen to the world championship. "I first led a group responsible for the rear of the car. Later I moved to the concept group, where we worked on the 2007 car. It was special to see that car eventually win the world title with Kimi Räikkönen, even though I'd already told Ferrari I was leaving for McLaren," he said.

Cadillac's climb begins with experience

Cadillac's decision to appoint Budkowski reflects the scale of the challenge ahead. The American manufacturer debuted this season as F1's 11th team and faces the familiar trajectory of any new entrant: heavy investment, patience, and the slow accumulation of competitive infrastructure. Budkowski's tenure at Ferrari, McLaren and Alpine provides a blueprint for that journey, though replicating the resources and ruthlessness of early 2000s Maranello will be another matter entirely.

What Budkowski does bring is clarity on the standards required at the top. Ferrari under Todt never mistook participation for progress, and Cadillac will need that same intolerance for mediocrity if it is to avoid becoming a permanent fixture in the lower midfield. The question is whether an American manufacturer entering F1 in 2025 can absorb lessons from a European dynasty two decades removed.